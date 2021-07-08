Tasty isn’t the only Portland name opening in Lake Oswego. In fact, an entire village of Rose City restaurants is in the process of launching at Mercato Grove, a new commercial-residential development. The 49,000-square-foot space at the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road will house six ChefStable names before summer is over: Tasty will be joined by Lac St. Jack on July 15 and a second Oven & Shaker location in late August. Fills started serving customers on July 4, while Grassa and Lardo spinoffs were already operating in the complex.