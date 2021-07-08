The Tasty brand lives again. Only this time, it no longer resides in Portland proper.
Originally launched by chef John Gorham before his Toro Bravo restaurant group imploded last year, the concept has been revived by two of his former employees under Kurt Huffmans’ constantly expanding company, ChefStable.
The latest iteration of Tasty—which previously had locations in downtown Portland, the Boise neighborhood, and on Southeast Division Street—opened early this month in Lake Oswego. Helming the restaurant are two Toro Bravo alumni: executive chef Michael Kessler and general manager Faye Crosswhite. The duo acquired the brand last July with the plan to re-energize the label’s culinary legacy.
If you ever treated yourself to a steak dinner at Tasty n Alder, or took a culinary trip around the globe with shared plates at Tasty n Sons, you’ll be reminded of those experiences at the new suburban location. The menu includes large cuts of protein, including a smoked paprika pork coppa and a grilled cowboy steak, as well as European-inspired bites, like Catalan-style shrimp and the always-popular patatas bravas.
Kessler and Crosswhite also tapped baker Katherine Benvenuti, of Fills Donuts and the recently closed Bakery at Bar King, to create Tasty’s breads, pastries and desserts.
In the coming months, Tasty will launch its own line of beer, with a namesake IPA scheduled to be the first to debut along with Tipplesmith hard seltzers.
Tasty isn’t the only Portland name opening in Lake Oswego. In fact, an entire village of Rose City restaurants is in the process of launching at Mercato Grove, a new commercial-residential development. The 49,000-square-foot space at the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road will house six ChefStable names before summer is over: Tasty will be joined by Lac St. Jack on July 15 and a second Oven & Shaker location in late August. Fills started serving customers on July 4, while Grassa and Lardo spinoffs were already operating in the complex.
The sprawling Mercato is slated to become a popular space for outdoor events, including St. Jack’s Beaujolais Nouveaux, Lardo’s Hazy Daze Beer Festival and even a doggy fashion show. The first will be a Grand Opening weekend party July 24, which will feature live music, complimentary beer, wine and doughnut tastings.
