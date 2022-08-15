Bamboo Sushi Is Opening Its First Beaverton Location This Week

Portland’s most prolific sushi chain now has its first Beaverton location.

Bamboo Sushi officially opens to the public at 2545 SW Cedar Hills Blvd. on Thursday, Aug. 18, however, service got underway last week for a series of previews attended by friends, family, fellow Beaverton businesses owners and media.

The 2,400-square-foot restaurant is the latest to open in the rapidly expanding Cedar Hills Crossing complex, which includes a variety of popular brands—from New York-based burger empire Shake Shack to Issaquah, Wash.-founded WildFin to Portland-grown names like McMenamins and Salt & Straw.

The menu includes Bamboo classics like the tempura-fried Green Machine roll, miso-glazed black cod and the wagyu burger. However, there are plenty of new dishes—many of which are gluten free—such as the Unicorn roll stuffed with spicy crab, shrimp, albacore and avocado; dashi scallops; and seaweed fried rice.

Bamboo Sushi Beaverton Photo by Andi Prewitt.

You can also expect to find a full bar with an extensive sake list, Japanese whiskey, beer, wine and cocktails—the Gin Soo, a refreshing blend of Wild Roots Cucumber & Grapefruit Gin, sake, lime and soda should be your go-to patio pounder anytime the temperature surges past 90 degrees.

Bamboo Sushi has long been a leader in the sustainable seafood movement, carefully considering species health and supply chain traceability. The Beaverton location’s dining room reflects the company’s commitment to the environment: All of the chairs were made of recycled plastic sea waste and fishing nets. Though you’ll probably spend more time admiring the bar than your seat—your eyes are immediately drawn to the three-tier white oak and steel overhang anchoring the space.

“We are extremely excited to be opening our first post-pandemic Portland-area location,” Michelle Andersen, Bamboo Sushi CEO, stated in a press release. “As a restaurant of purpose, we are proud to serve forward-thinking, sustainably sourced fare and to be an active part of the communities where our valued guests live, work, shop and play.”

The restaurant seats up to 61 guests inside and there’s room for an additional 36 people on the large, covered patio, which will be open year-round. Operating hours are 4-9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 4-10 pm Friday and Saturday.

