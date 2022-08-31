Snag a Free Cake on Sept. 1 at All Nothing Bundt Cakes Locations in the Portland Metro Area

Sex and the City made the boutique bakery cupcake all the rage. Doughnuts took off a few years later, thanks to enhanced artistry and Pinterest-inspired wedding walls of the ringed treat. And it was only a matter of time before the macaron became the darling of Instagram.

But what of the humble Bundt cake?

The molded dessert that was all the rage of the ‘60s and ‘70s may be headed for a comeback, fueled by a fascination with all things vintage and nostalgic. But there’s one company that never considered the hill-like dessert out of fashion.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, which has five locations in the Portland metro area, has been in the business of making spongy, super-sized, doughnut-shaped cakes for 25 years. And its 25th anniversary is actually tomorrow. The company is celebrating the milestone by giving away more than 100,000 free Bundts all across the country, including at all of its local shops.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 people at each bakery will receive a complimentary Confetti Bundtlet—the brand’s individually packaged miniature cakes. On top of that, guests can enter an online contest to try to win a super-sized birthday party of their own: a $25,000 bash thrown by a celebrity party-planning company. Even if you don’t snag the grand prize, 25 runners up can console themselves with however many cakes a $100 gift card will get you at Nothing Bundt.

To enter, the company simply wants you to divulge the details—and a photo—of your favorite birthday memory (provided you have one, since so many parties devoted to the passing of time end up being a drunken mess, a massive disappointment, or both). You can submit your information anytime between Sept. 1 and 25, and winners will be announced in October on the business’s website.

If you want to keep your objective simple (score a free cake tomorrow), line up outside of one of the local Nothing Bundt Cakes early. There are stores in Beaverton, Hillsboro, Tualatin, Clackamas and Vancouver, Wash. All open at 10 am except for Clackamas, which begins welcoming customers at 9 am.