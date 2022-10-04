Lac St. Jack and Fills Will Close Their Lake Oswego Locations

Two restaurants with Portland roots that launched offshoots in Lake Oswego are calling it quits.

Lac St. Jack and Fills both announced on Oct. 4 via a ChefStable restaurant group email that they would be closing their doors. The restaurants opened July 2021 at Mercato Grove, a new commercial-residential development that quickly became an entire village of Rose City eateries. The 49,000-square-foot space at the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road housed six ChefStable names by the end of last summer: Lac St. Jack and Fills were accompanied by the latest iteration of Tasty, Oven & Shaker, Grassa and Lardo.

The ChefStable letter stated that the two brands that are closing simply didn’t generate enough business to keep going.

“Each had success in many forms: delicious food, fun events, good branding and community outreach,” the email read. “The simple reality is that neither could get the traffic and sales needed to make it work financially at Mercato Grove.”

There seemed to be concern with the growth of Tasty as well. That spot unveiled a new menu in early September following some unfavorable online reviews. A preview saw well-executed dishes with comforting, late summer/early fall flavors, like a piping-hot tomato pulp skillet drizzled in garlic oil and sprinkled in shredded pecorino served alongside crusty ciabatta for dipping; pan-seared gnocchi in a light, sweet corn and chive sauce; tender Mississippi beef bucatini; and a fun but unusual skillet rice, which is made with popcorn stock and tastes like a buttery tub from a Regal theater.

You still have time to get a final visit (or several) in at the two restaurants that will close. Lac St. Jack’s last day is on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Fills will wrap up service on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

“The teams at each restaurant are grateful for regulars, friends and neighbors they’ve met along the way and hope to see you before they close the doors for good,” the email added.