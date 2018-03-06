"It's kind of a trippy resin. It's almost like a meaty, fatty texture," says chef Deepak Kaul, who runs his Kashmir-inflected Bhuna pop-up every Monday out of the kitchen of Kerns' Culmination Brewing (2117 NE Oregon St., 971-254-9114.) Kashmiri is the soul food of India, Kaul says—and if you eat his deep, pungent, asafetida-heavy collard greens and kohlrabi ($11 rice bowl, $3 side), it won't be hard to understand why he thinks so. Those collards are one of my favorite new dishes I've tried in months—all funk and comfort, the feeling of easing into a '70s couch cushion.