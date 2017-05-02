Ex-Blazer guard Brandon Roy was injured in a shooting in California over the weekend.
According to Steve Bunin at Seattle news station KING 5, Roy was "an innocent bystander in what may be a gang related shooting" while attending an outdoor event in Los Angeles.
The extent of his injuries is unclear, but Bunin reports that Roy was treated in L.A. and has already returned home to Washington to continue recuperating.
Update, 5/3, 10:20 am: Sam Amick of USA Today reports that Roy was at a gathering at his grandmother's house in Compton when the shooting occurred, and that he was struck in the leg while attempting to shield children from the bullets. TMZ reports that two others were also injured. The Blazers issued a statement on the incident:
“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”
While playing for the Blazers, Roy was a three-time All Star and won Rookie of the Year in 2007. Knee injuries forced him to retire in 2013 at age 27. This year, he took over as coach of Seattle's Nathan Hale High School, leading the men's basketball team to an undefeated record.
