Melo is back and, at the very least, he has looked good in preseason and will continue to fill the essential role of "Metropolitan weirdo playing for a cow town and shooting turnarounds that go in way more than they should." Rodney Hood re-signed after tearing his Achilles last year. Three-and-D guys like Hood who don't rely on explosive first steps aren't as fucked by an Achilles as, say, Derrick Rose. Center Enes Kanter, weirdly beloved in Portland, will come off the bench at center. He really operates very well in Terry Stotts' offense. Harry Giles and Derrick Jones Jr. are young and seem like they're poised to be good role players.