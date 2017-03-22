But Australian playwright Matthew Whittet's script, making its U.S. debut, balances unhinged camp with genuine emotion. Plus, it's part of comedic and camp-inclined Action/Adventure Theatre's new effort to produce plays that appeal to adults but target teenagers, a demographic whose cultural tastes are normally discredited. That dismissal is built into the plot: Before the dance, socially inept protagonist Matt (Pat Moran) becomes invisible, and his two best friends, Jonathan (Samson Syharath) and Luke (Jon Gennari), embark on a mission to make Matt visible again and teach him how to dance before the night is over.