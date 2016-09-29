Willamette Week is Portland's go-to alternative media source for news, politics, arts and culture. WW produces a weekly newspaper, bimonthly culture magazines, major events and daily web content. We are a team of hard working individuals committed to making Portland a better place.
Creative Director // Full time //
We are looking for a Creative Director to lead our design team, manage the production of the weekly newspaper and bimonthly magazines, and oversee all budgets for the art department.
The ideal candidate should be highly organized and able to tap into both left and right brain thinking while being comfortable working in a(n extremely) fast-paced environment. This position works closely with every facet of the business—it's essential that this person be an excellent communicator who can easily share ideas. They must have a vested interest in the Portland community with an understanding of local politics and culture. This person should be comfortable managing other designers, and delegating projects and tasks. It's important that the Creative Director follow the weekly budgets with an awareness of what the overall budget allotted to art and production for the year.
Responsibilities:
- Design, direct and assign weekly covers.
- Design, direct and assign contents of weekly paper.
- Develop plan for utilizing art from print on to the website. Deep understanding of what’s compelling for print versus web.
- Manage team of designers. Have an understanding of ongoing projects, while being able to prioritize effectively.
- Work closely with pool of freelance artists and photographers. Comfortable seeking new talent, and communicating freelance assignments.
- Keep up to date on design trends, and how to best display information visually.
- Ability to work with strong personalities and willingness to brainstorm ideas, and hear out editors and writers (even when you disagree).
- On occasion covering breaking news. (Working with photographers and the news editor to cover events in real time.)
- Interest in working with social media, and taking art from print/web and utilizing it on Instagram, Twitter and other Platforms.
Requirements:
- Advanced in the Adobe Creative Suite. (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator)
- Savvy understanding of new softwares, with the ability to pick up information quickly and work fast.
- Excellent communicator. Open to sharing ideas and ability to ask for help, or clarification.
- Strong organizational skills, and the ability to juggle multiple projects at once.
- Ability to perform effectively and efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
- History of working in editorial environment, or a similar field.
- Love of Portland—willingness to dive deep into local culture to develop and keen understanding of the city.
Please submit a cover letter explaining why you think you'd be a great fit at Willamette Week. Please also include some examples of how you've managed teams and projects. Bonus points if you share a list of some of your favorite publications to follow. Applicants who do not provide a cover letter will not be considered.
Contact: Mark Zusman mzusman@wweek.com
Account Executive // Full time //
Willamette Week (wweek.com), Portland's most vital source for news and coverage of arts and Entertainment, seeks a new Account Executive for our team. In this role, you will work with local and national businesses to leverage WW's platforms to drive revenue for: our weekly paper, our magazines, our website, our social channels, and our events.
You're the ideal candidate, if you're a creative thinker with a keen understanding of new platforms for marketing and advertising that extend beyond print — i.e., social, digital, sponsored content, and can develop integrated campaigns that leverage all platforms. It will be your responsibility to build strong partnerships with clients and to identify creative ways to leverage the WW voice on their behalf. It's essential that you possess excellent communicators, and can share ideas, develop proposals, and articulate creative ideas — all while being highly organized.
While this role has the support of a sales team and manager, a Willamette Week Account Executive operates fairly autonomously, handling a portfolio of accounts.
The right person for this job must be extremely motivated — and entrepreneurial in spirit. WW offers an exciting and challenging environment that is best-suited to passionate self-starters who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves.
Responsibilities:
- Manage and sell a large portfolio of accounts — embodying a keen sense of sales priorities.
- Deeply understand the WW media calendar, platforms, and audience — and be able to clearly target sales opportunities based on those inputs.
- Develop strong relationships with key clients. Build genuine trust and rapport with them.
- Develop creative marketing solutions that help solve against key clients’ business goals.
- Build and present clear, thoughtful proposals.
- Identify and contact new prospects with creative approaches.
- Identify growth opportunities with existing accounts and initiate long-term planning to bring these opportunities to fruition.
- Actively contribute to the ad design/sponsored content process by having a strong point of view on strategic direction, vision, and business objectives that reflect the client’s voice.
- Keep up to date on digital tools and platforms — and how to best leverage them with social and digital advertising opportunities.
- Work daily within our CRM on booking ads, logging notes, managing accounts.
- Proof and audit all your clients’ ads to assure they are designed and placed correctly and on time.
Requirements:
- 2 – 4 years in a client facing role, ideally sales (in publishing, ad agency or start-up).
- Savvy understanding and interest in digital platforms, and non-traditional advertising.
- Creative thinker with ability to pick up information quickly — and work fast.
- Strong organizational skills, and the ability to juggle multiple projects at once.
- Possess entrepreneurial, brave, curious, focused, solution-oriented, empathetic, fun, and optimistic personal qualities.
- A genuine love of Portland: You need to be more than willing to dive deeply into local culture to develop a keen understanding of — and appreciation for — our city.
Please submit cover letter and resume to azusman@wweek.com for consideration.
