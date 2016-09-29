The ideal candidate should be highly organized and able to tap into both left and right brain thinking while being comfortable working in a(n extremely) fast-paced environment. This position works closely with every facet of the business—it's essential that this person be an excellent communicator who can easily share ideas. They must have a vested interest in the Portland community with an understanding of local politics and culture. This person should be comfortable managing other designers, and delegating projects and tasks. It's important that the Creative Director follow the weekly budgets with an awareness of what the overall budget allotted to art and production for the year.