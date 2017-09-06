They Were Wrong, So We Drowned

Violet Aveline's paintings depict anything from the Oregon Trail to Poseidon emerging from the sea. There's something nightmarish about her work. The people in her landscapes are rendered with simple shapes and bright colors, but with just enough texture that they seem eerily real. Her work is frequently exhibited on the coffeehouse circuit, and last June, she held an exhibit in a Southeast synthesizer showroom. But They Were Wrong, So We Drowned, an exhibit of new paintings by Aveline, has found its way to Union Knott's white box gallery. If nothing else, the show has a terrifying title. Union Knott, 2726 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., instagram.com/unionknott. Through Sept. 30.