Say Anything is on the road this spring to prove it still has some life in it. Frontman and lone original member Max Bemis has retained his razor-sharp lyricism across seven albums, despite a series of lineup changes and mental health issues. The band's latest release, 2016's I Don't Think It Is, shows the aging singer has refused to let marriage and fatherhood compromise his intensity and wit. Each song feels like a spoken-word monologue in which Bemis brandishes a visceral disdain for pseudo-intellectualism and Pitchfork-curated pop culture. A common theme in Say Anything records is Bemis' bipolar disorder and struggle to find mental stability, which offers listeners something refreshingly authentic and vulnerable. I Don't Think It Is is no exception, but it finds Bemis showing a more polished sophistication in the album's arrangements. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 503-288-3895. 8 pm. Sold out. All ages.