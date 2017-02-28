Critic's Rating: **** Which is scarier: being asked for your ID by a police officer, or an isolated estate full of elderly, grinning millionaires bidding for your body? In his directorial debut, Jordan Peele of sketch-comedy Key and Peele fame posits that if you're a black man, it isn't unequivocally the latter. Brooklyn photographer Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his new girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), head to the palatial estate of Rose's therapist and neurosurgeon parents (Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford) in upstate New York for the weekend. Despite the Armitages' outward friendliness, something is amiss. Their two black house servants are eerily polite, and Rose's brother, Jeremy (Caleb Landry Jones), is hostile. Most horror movies progress on a logic of bad decisions, which Peele wisely abandons. As Chris, Kaluuya never overplays his hand, stoically taking every quietly patronizing slight without a flinch. The omnipresent problem of the cellphone's universal access to help is flipped into an expositive tool for Chris to converse with his scene-stealingly funny TSA agent-turned-amateur detective best friend, Rod (Lil Rel Howery). What emerges, with nods to the absurdist anxiety of Rosemary's Baby and the existential terror of Michael Haneke is a tightly wound, viciously funny comment on the quotidian horror of life in black America: You can make all of the right decisions, and still find yourself in mortal danger by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. R. WALKER MACMURDO. Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Division, Eastport, Fox Tower, Lloyd, Tigard, Vancouver.