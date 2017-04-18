In A Picture of Dorian Gray, Oscar Wilde wrote that great artists "exist simply in what they make, and consequently are perfectly uninteresting in what they are." No one has ever accused David Lynch of being uninteresting, but Jon Nguyen's new documentary about him certainly is. The film consists mostly of montages of the director's paintings interspersed with an interview at his home studio in the Hollywood Hills. Lynch describes his fairly uneventful suburban childhood, outlining his life up through the filming of Eraserhead at the American Film Institute. For hardcore fans, this kind of access may feel like a revelation. In addition to an incredible catalog of his visual art, viewers are granted an hour and a half of interview footage from the notoriously press-shy director. But despite its length and scope, the content of the interview isn't particularly revealing. Lynch's mother was a "very adoring and good person," his father "a research scientist, meaning he was looking into things." Lynch mostly sticks to generalizations about each major period discussed, rarely offering the poignant anecdotal touches that would keep a viewer engaged. Considering how much of himself he has already poured into his work, though, should we really expect him to? NR. GRACE CULHANE. Critic's Rating: 2/4 stars. Cinema 21.