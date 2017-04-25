Search "John Coltrane live" on YouTube and enjoy the results while perusing the jazz great's Wikipedia page. You'll come away only marginally less informed about the man and his music than if you'd paid $8.50 for a ticket to this underwhelming documentary. It isn't for lack of material—filmmaker John Scheinfeld has amassed an impressive lineup of family members, former bandmates, experts, and other horn legends to comment on all things Coltrane over the saxy soundtrack. But their collective contribution amounts to a fairly perfunctory biography with astoundingly little insight to his inner life, musicianship, or even personality. Part of the problem is the screen time given to fanboying from irrelevant famous faces—Bill Clinton, Common, Carlos Santana—but you have to imagine the likes of Sonny Rollins and Coltrane's kids had a lot more to offer that the director just didn't push for or left on the cutting-room floor. Yet, with the exception of a few meatier stretches past the halfway mark (one on how he composed "Alabama" after the 1963 Birmingham church bombing is exactly the kind of thing you hope to get out of a music doc), the people who knew Coltrane best mostly just offer up vague declarations that he was a brilliant musician, without ever explaining how or why. NR. RUTH BROWN. Cinema 21, Kiggins Theatre. Critic's Rating: 2/4 stars.