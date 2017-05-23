This Belgian/Dutch arthouse drama opens with a mall cop looking so long at a block of security monitors that he nods off and then walks away. Just afterward, on those same monitors, we witness a teenage boy get suddenly stabbed while his friend Jesse looks on. And that's the rhythm of Bas Devos' nearly wordless, nearly plotless Violet: The first-time director presents a still, un-soundtracked shot and lingers for minutes at a time. Sometimes a character wanders into frame, and sometimes nothing happens at all. This style suggests Jesse's numbing bystander's guilt, but it's also minimalism on a mission. Like Kelly Reichardt's sparsest work, Violet is ripe for an academic discussion of how the cinematic image gives and withholds, how it can reveal and disguise its subjects at the same time. But this Berlin Film Festival prize winner lacks Reichardt's affection for character, as well as her astute and often funny eye for editing. No, Violet is like looking at a sequence of mounted photos. You may well find its beauty if you can hold the film's gaze, but the viewer's one-way relationship to this meditation on grief is so unchanging it'd take a monk to appreciate it. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Clinton Street Theater. Critic's Rating: 2/4 stars.