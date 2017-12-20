It's from the same era as Godzilla vs. Megalon, Mommie Dearest and Jaws—the kinds of pulpy movies that ignited Dread and Kenaley's passion for cinema. In the '90s, Dread and Kenaley were among the earliest Movie Madness disciples. Yet it wasn't until 2014 that they founded Wyrd War. They refused to confine their programming to any single director, era or genre. "We've never really spoken out loud what the Wyrd War ethos is," says Dread. "Certainly one of the core values of everything we've done with Wyrd War is exposing people to things they may not have been exposed to already."