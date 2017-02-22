Once, when I was at a gallery reviewing a show, I spotted a painting that I thought was so awful, I was offended it was hanging on the gallery wall. I said (politely) to the gallerist, "I really don't like that painting. Can you tell me why you like it?" After she explained why she picked it for the show and what the artist's work meant to her, my perspective on it completely shifted. I still didn't want to take it home with me, but I had a genuine appreciation for it, because she turned me on to a style of painting that I hadn't known anything about. I was able to see it with new eyes.