The meat comes from sister butchery Old Salt. The multitude of small-batch bottles comes from Upright. And that Hereford-beef burger? Dear Lord, it is a revelation in simplicity. Just $10 at happy hour and softly pink in the dim light, that patty is more flavorful than beef has any right to be. But more importantly, you can now eat that burger with a bottle of Upright's Fantasia, a world of skin-on, pit-in liquid peach. When summer comes, this is the patio you'll find us on—happy, dumb and drunk.