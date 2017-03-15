Other than a few fresh murals—including one paying homage to Blowfly, Fred and Toody Cole, and Homer Simpson as Mr. Sparkle—the only dramatic difference is the placement of the stage, which is now on a second level steps away from the bar. A sign above the expanded kitchen reads, "Live Music Nightly Since 2005," and if you'd never been to the Know before, you'd assume it was always in the same place.