New Amsterdam is among the most attractive weed shops in town, in a "techno-futuristic cyberpunk Apple store" sort of way. The blindingly white waiting room is offset by the all-black everything of the bud room, which serves to accentuate the illuminated jars of flower behind the counter and the case of potted flower sprouting under black light against the side wall. It's like a dispensary as imagined by David Fincher—in truth, it was designed by a creative ad director from New York. It's not an example of hip style over substance, though. You'll find pretty much whatever you need here, from classic strains like Pineapple Express and Jack Herer to edibles from Grön and Chalice Farms. And if you don't know precisely what you need, pick up a seven-pack of half-gram pre-rolls with your choice of three strains for $36.