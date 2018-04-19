Best Menu: Green Box

971-263-1975, pdxgreenbox.com. 8 am-8 pm Monday-Sunday.

Minimum order: $120-$160 per box, depending on subscription

Delivery range: Within city limits.

Because I'm a flower snob of the boutique variety, Green Box's menu made me do a double take. When first trying out this Birchbox-styled monthly delivery service, I customized mine toward a sativa-leaning flower-and-edible selection. The $160 Original Green Box arrived bearing a full-size Leif Medicinals chocolate bar, two THC truffles from Grön, a THC periodic caramel, a king-sized joint from TKO Oregon, infused ginger beer and a hearty gram of flower from Ten Four Farms, Nelson & Co., and 7 Points Oregon. But that's just my order. You can arrange your preferences to be all CBD, or everything but flower, or a mix of everything, and add on or swap out whatever you like month to month. Once you've finalized your order, pick a two- to three-hour window for delivery and be sure to opt in for text alerts if so desired. As an added bonus, every step of the supply chain has been reviewed for quality and ethical business practices by founder Adrian Wayman, who worked with the city himself to get the courier license established.