Buddha Bud Yoga

pranaroseyoga.com

What to Bring: Yoga mat, cannabis.

What to Expect: After an introductory portion of getting situated and adequately high, instructor Karli Janine Erickson brings the class through a one-hour yoga routine, with adjustments to accommodate different experience levels. Classes take place at Yoga Shala and always end with snack time, when Erickson joins up with local companies like Bridge City Collective to provide a tasty and educational wind-down.

Admission: $25-$30

Live at Hifi

hififarms.com

What to Bring: A friend or two and a cushion to sit on

What to Expect: Dispensary bigwigs and non-industry folks alike taking in a grown-up house show from the living room floor of the historic McCormick House. Hosted at the home of Lee Henderson, founder of HiFi Farms, attendees can enjoy a joint on the private covered patio before finding a place on the hardwood before the music begins. Shows vary from open-mic nights with spoken-word and poetry readings to a classical piano concert featuring Kyle O'Quin of Portugal the Man.

Admission: $5-$15