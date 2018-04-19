Oregon Valley Cannabis caters to the stoner kid in all of us, finally giving customers what they really need: coloring books. For $6, you can pick up a 24-pack of colored pencils and a psychedelic adult coloring book, which are kept in glass cases right alongside the top-shelf strains. The shop, full of warm woods, white space and crystals from the owner's extensive rock collection, regards playfulness and creativity as integral parts of getting high, which all at once makes it one of the goofier but smarter dispensaries. It also has a neighborhood feel, is owned by the same person as Toast cafe next door and showcases wood carvings by a local artist, who also crafted wood stands for vape pens that sell for just $10. The shop carries only about 15 strains right now, priced from $8 to $24 a gram, with more coming soon. In the meantime, there's a new discount every day, so try to visit on a Friday for select $4 eighths or Tuesday for select $2 pre-rolls.