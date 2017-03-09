These numbers might sound like we are literally stacked on top of one another, but don't worry: Portland doesn't even come close to denser urban centers like New York City. The Big Apple boasts a population density of 28,256 persons per square mile. That's more than the entire student population of Portland State University living in a single square mile. If Portland were as dense as NYC it would be 17 percent of its current size with the entire population living within an intimate 22 square miles—the size of Manhattan.