I'm sure there are other holidays out there that pose a threat to Christmas, my dear Martha. It can't just be Kwanzaa and Hanukkah/Chanukah. Surely the Buddhists must be up to something, but the only Buddhist I know is that white guy with dreads who gives out free kombucha samples at Whole Foods. And when I asked him what he was doing this December, he said he planned on "Tokin' and pokin.'" And though I'm not entirely sure what that means, the hand motion he used to accompany the expression certainly seemed illicit. So now I hate Buddhists. After all, I am but a humble, red-blooded, white, Christian, American male, and I can only assume that all Buddhists are exactly the same as the one Buddhist I know.