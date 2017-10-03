The hook is in the juxtaposition of singer-bassist Bambi Browning's serene vocals and guitarist Julian Kowalski's trembling arpeggios with lyrics that evoke drippy existential dread and the uncertain terror of psychedelics. "Come on DMT find me/Unlock the secrets I seek," Browning sings over the chilled-out lounge-funk of "Simulation." Keyboardist Cole Browning shines as the album's understated sonic superstar on "Nunya," the album's bittersweet centerpiece. Manufacturing both woozy ambience in the background and a beautifully woeful synth riff in the fore, it's sure sure to import more than a few new fans from the Beach House camp.