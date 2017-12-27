5. Russell Westbrook rocks a Dead Moon shirt onstage at a Lil Wayne concert. (MATTHEW P. SINGER)
5. Terrance, Cool Nutz (PATRICK LYONS)
5. Seven American Monuments, Red Oak Duo (PARKER HALL)
5. Vulture, Turtlenecked (MPS)
5. Maze Koroma, "Even Though I Can't Keep up with You" (CERVANTE POPE)
5. "5 Blang, Bocha (BLAKE HICKMAN)
1. Performing "Wedding Crashers" with Offset on Late Night with Seth Meyers while dressed like a '50s prom band.
1. "You hotter than a sauna, girl/I'd let my mama meet your mama, girl."
2. "I love all my family and commas/Might go to the club with my mama."
3. "Still don't do the strip club, but love the finer things."
4. "Balling out with no budget/Do this verse without cursing." (2 Chainz)
5. "Trying to be your hubby/Help you run that bath water, be your rubber ducky." (MPS)
1. Playing Pickathon for the first time. The crowd there isn't usually accustomed to hip-hop but the love shown to me was immense.
2. Seeing Kendrick Lamar in Tacoma. He is my favorite current artist so it was huge for me to peep his live show to both enjoy it and take notes.
3. Seeing Jay-Z at Moda Center. It's rare to be able to see a GOAT in person from great seats. Absolute study session and a phenomenal experience.
4. Meeting Scarface and DJ Quik and opening for them. Scarface played a major part in me falling in love with hip-hop as a child. To top it off, he rocked my "Capes" hat his entire set on stage.
5. The Sheesh release show. My first big headlining show at Roseland Theater. We hit some bumps in the road and I learned some lessons but nonetheless I put on a great show despite having the flu. (MIC CAPES)
1. Hunter Noack at the Shire, Astoria Column, Fort Rock State Park, Alvord Desert, Columbia Gorge Hotel, Suttle Lake Lodge, Crater Lake, Naamí Nisháycht Living Culture Village at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Pendleton, Oregon Trail Interpretive Center in Baker City and Listening Circle at Chief Timothy Park.
3. Burn After Listening composers collective at PLACE, a design firm in the Pearl.
4. Third Angle at front porches in Irvington.
5. Dan Brugh at Pettygrove Park. (BRETT CAMPBELL)
TOP FIVE WEIRDEST SIGHTS AT MUSICFESTNW PRESENTS
PROJECT PABST
1. Playing Treefort in Boise and just fucking blasting off on positive vibes with all the band friends.
2. Running sound on acid at the mega-secret, not-for-profit Homiefest.
3. Hosting Hustle and Drone on my property in Alaska while they worked on an awesome new album and I cooked moose meatloaf.
4. Watching Alaskan good ol' boys Portugal the Man get extremely famous—called it.
5. Running sound and driving for the Builders and the Butchers' European tour. Guys, I was going like 93 mph in the sprinter on the Autobahn but lied and made up a different kph conversion. (BOONE HOWARD)
5. Salvatore Manalo (MARK A. STOCK)
