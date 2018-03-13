Every year, in the spirit of transparency—and to make it perfectly clear that Best New Band is a poll, not an arbitrary list—we publish the ballots of every Best New Band voter. What follows is that list of voter names, titles and the bands or artists that they casted votes for, grouped into voters who chose to rank their nominees and those who opted to weight each vote equally.
If you are a voter and notices any mistakes pertaining to your particular ballot, please let me know by emailing bestnewband [at] wweek.com
Thanks for reading and, if you're name is on the list below, for your participation!
Aaron Meola
Tender Loving Empire
1. MAARQUII
2. Mo Troper
3. Black Belt Eagle Scout
4. Savila
5. Amenta Abioto
Alex Steininger
In Music We Trust
1. Countryside Ride
2. Dirty Revival
3. Barry Walker Jr.
4. Hawks & Doves
5. The Get Ahead
Anastasia Greer
Freeform Portland DJ
1. The Fur Coats
André Middleton
Friends of Noise
1. Ascxsion
2. Empress
3. Lxcals
4. Kids' table
5. JoJo Scott
Andy Cockle // DJ Mr. Mom
Freeform Portland DJ
1. Fountaine
2. Deathlist
3. Wynne
4. Black Belt Eagle Scout
5. Paint Soup
Andy Fix
The Haute Garbage Podcast
1. Anna Tivel
2. Wynne
3. Hair Puller
4. Tall Women
5. Mo Troper
Anna Andersen
Monqui Presents
1. Void Realm
2. Macho Boys
3. Lost Nerves
4. Friskies
5. Era Bleak
Anthony Brisson
Psychomagic
1. Blackwater Holy light
2. Wet dream
3. Night Heron
4. Heavy mellow,
5. Laura Palmer death parade
Anonymous
1. Ah God
2. Mujahedeen
3. Wet Dream
Auggie Camacho Rebelo
Store Manager, Everyday Music
1. Whisper Hiss
2. Plastic Cactus
3. BRUCE
4. Ozelot
5. Vanity Project
Ben Hubbird
Party Damage, XRAY, Marmoset
1. Frankie Simone
2. Night Heron
3. Bryson Cone
Benjamin Parrish
Kill Rock Stars
1. Erotic City
2. Mope Grooves
Billy Goate
Editor in Chief of Doomed & Stoned (www.DoomedandStoned.com)
1. Ape Cave
2. Menin
3. The Sleer
4. SAOLA
5. Ethereal Sea
Blake Hickman
Owner, Good Cheer Records. Co-Founder of The Thesis.
1. Anna Tivel
2. The Paraiahs
3. Lisa Vasquez
4. Karma Rivera
5. Sheers
Brandon Widder
Former WW Contributor
1. Mimicking Birds
2. Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
3. PennyMart
4. Wave Action
5. Kulululu
Cameron Crowell
Portland Mercury Contributor
1. Drunken Palms
2. Strange Ranger
3. Boreen
4. Alien Boy
5. Floating Room
Cassie Wilson
Friends of Noise
1. Glacier Veins
2. Hemingway
3. Dobak!
4. After Hours
5. Mustrd.
Chad Crouch
HUSH Records
1. Kele Goodwin
2. Dave Depper
3. Arthur & The Antics
4. Leo
Chanti
Chanti Darling
1. Maarquii
2. Frankie Simone
3. Amenta Abioto
Charlie Hilton
Blouse
1. S.E.C.R.E.T.S
Charlie Salas-Humara
Heavy Breather
1. Blesst Chest
2. Deathlist
3. Miss Rayon
4. Lips and Ribs
5. Bohr
Chase Spross
XRAY.fm
1. Public Eye
2. Jenny Don't and the Spurs
3. Mr Wrong
4. Vice Device
5. Star Club
Chris Martell
Artist Booker/Manager
1. Edna Vazquez
2. Crow and the Canyon
3. Black Belt Eagle Scout
4. Skull Diver
Chris Young
Vortex Music Magazine
1. Autonomics
2. Small Million
3. Moorea Masa
4. Korgy & Bass
5. Kyle Craft
Colin Sanders
Punk
1. Mr. Wrong
2. Era Bleak
3. Public Eye
4. Vog
5. Ad-Noids
Cristopher Lankenau
Willamette Week Writer
1. Jessica Dennison + Jones
2. The Beacon Sound Choir
3. Sunbathe
4. Shelley Short
5. Autonomics
Damon Kelly
Tour Manager
1. Triumvir Foul
2. Drouth
3. Sol
4. Usnea
5. Ariel Ruin
Dan Eichler
Atlantis Lounge at Mississippi Pizza Pub
1. Brown Calculus
2. POPgoji
3. Three for Silver
4. Human Ottoman
5. Love Gigantic
Daniel Byers
Little Star
1. Drunken Palms
2. Sweeping Exits
3. Mo Troper
4. Strange Ranger
5. Layperson
Dave Hall
Typhoon
1. Sunbathe
2. Black Belt Eagle Scout
3. Floating Room
4. Public Eye
5. Turtlenecked
DJ Brzy
Freeform Portland DJ
1. Savila
2. Edna Vazquez
3. 1939 Ensemble
Eric Christopherson
Freeform Portland DJ/Program Director
1. Dreckig
2. Abronia
3. Gwydion Sun
4. Elrond
5. Adhere to Form
Fabi Reyna
She Shreds Magazine
1. Karma Rivera
2. Black Belt Eagle Scout
Gabriel Battis
The Lombard Pub
1. The Ransom
2. Tall Women
3. Introvert
4. Elephant Gun
5. Ali Burress
Grant Stolle aka Verbz
Resident DJ of The Thesis & host of Crate Diggers
1. Fountaine
2. Cassow
3. Karma Rivera
4. Bocha
5. Drae Slapz
Ibeth Hernandez
Concert Promoter at Chapters Alumni
1. 3am
2. Tyus
3. Eso.Exo.Supreme
4. Dead Phone Dummies
5. Wynne
Ingrid Renan
Exploding Green
1. Nasalrod
2. Bryson Cone
3. Melt
4. Sunbathe
5. Blackwater Holylight
James Crotini
Booker, Burgerville Sessions
1. Tango Alpha Tango
2. The Lower 48
3. Autonomics
4. Summer Cannibals
5. Jeff World
James Dineen
Sessions From The Box (XRAY.FM) and Yr Mom (Freeform Portland)
1. Swansea
2. Skull Diver
3. Lenore
4. Deathlist
5. The Tamed West
Jared Mees
Founder, Tender Loving Empire
1. MAARQUII
2. New Move
3. Dave Depper
4. Frankie Simone
5. Orquestra Pacifico Tropicale!
Jeff Hanson
Monqui Regional Talent Buyer
1. Rusty Hinges
2. See The Dark
3. Shushi
4. Mari-wanta?
5. The Cizmars
Jeni Wren Stottrup
The Gritty Birds Podcast, XRAY.FM
1. 1. EMA
2. Anna Tivel
3. Moorea Masa and the Mood
4. Maarquii + Jvnitor
5. Black Belt Eagle Scout
Jennifer Moore
Portland Mercury/We Out Here Magazine
1. Fountaine
2. Wynne
3. Maarquii
4. Amenta Abioto
5. Brown Calculus
Jesse Lundin
The Secret Society
1. Ezza Rose Band
Joey McCoy
XRAY.fm
1. Witch Vomit
John Bowers
Former BNB runner-up
1. S.E.C.R.E.T.S.
Jonny Harbin
Jonnycat Records
1. Sloppy kisses
2. Magick Gardens
3. Vog
4. Pushy
5. Fetish
Jordan Rasmussen
Xray.FM
1. Strange Ranger
2. Visible Cloaks
3. Portland Compressor
4. Surfer Rosie
5. Cool American
Joshua James Amberson
The Portland Mercury
1. Jessica Dennison & Jones
2. Savila
3. Secret Drum Band
4. Indira Valey
5. Dolphin Midwives
Justin Brown
Witch Mountain (bass)
1. Hair Puller
2. Pet Weapon
3. Zyl
4. HZ
5. Will
Katie Seaton
Marmoset Music
1. Dear Nora
2. Frankie Simone
3. Cardioid
4. Secret Drum Band
5. Daydream Machine
Kelli Schaefer
Former BNB finalist
1. Months
2. Deathlist
3. Dead Death
Laura Hardin
opbmusic / Infinite Companion
1. Frankie Simone
2. Kyle Craft
3. Campfires
4. Esme Patterson
Luisa Jeffery
Marmoset
1. Frankie Simone
Madsion Henderson
KPSU – Music Director
1. Floating Room
2. Drowse
3. Visible Cloaks
4. Drunken Palms
5. Surfer Rosie
Maggie Morris
Sunbathe/Genders/Deathlist
1. Miss Rayon
2. Floating Room
3. Turtlenecked
4. Wet fruit
Matt Dabrowiak
Dat'r (former BNB)
1. Star Club
2. Moorea Masa & The Mood
3. Sávila
4. Months
5. Boink
Matthew Thomas Ross
Filmmaker
1. Schaus
2. Public Eye
3. Sheers
4. Frankie Simone
5. The Morals
Michael Fitzgerald
Reverb Records
1. Daydream Machine
2. Candace
3. Pushy
4. The Secret Light
Michael Romay
Freeform Portland DJ
1. Chain
2. Planet Damn
3. Surfer Rosie
4. loose
5. melt
Michael Rowan
Charts
1. Black Belt Eagle Scout
Nicholas Harris
Soul'd Out Productions – Owner
1. Moorea Masa
2. 1939 Ensemble
3. Tribe Mars
4. Swatkins Positive Agenda
5. Tezeta Band
Noah Porter
Music Video Director
1. Paint Soup
2. Fountaine
3. Blossom
4. Wynne
5. Young Shirt Mayne
Papi Fimbres
Musician
1. Brown Calculus
2. Mr. Wrong
3. Cool Flowers
R. Barrows / Past Haunts
XRAY.FM
1. Pumping Iron
2. Adhere To Form
3. Meringue
4. Caustic Touch
5. Miss Rayon
Ryan Dobrowski
Blind Pilot
1. S.E.C.R.E.T.S.
Ryan Feigh
Freelance Writer
1. Maze Koroma
2. Slick Devious
3. Dreckig
4. Paint Soup
5. Savila
Ryan Messick
Tour Manager, Ben Harper + Phantogram
1. Lesser Bangs
2. Golden Promise
3. Barna Howard
4. Like Years
5. My Body
Ryan Wines
Founder, Marmoset Music
1. Frankie Simone
2. Dear Nora
3. Paper Brain
4. Tents
5. Chris Brown Quartet
Scott Boyd
Freeform Portland DJ
1. Blackwater Holylight
2. Mantis
3. Malt Lizard
4. La Goon
5. Plastic Cactus
Seth Shaler
Willamette Week
1. GLASYS
2. Zhalih
3. a certain smile
4. 1939 Ensemble
5. Coastlands
Shelley Bowers
Owner, Smoke And Mirrors Band Merch
1. RIP
2. Pushy
3. Acid Wash
4. BlackWater HolyLight
5. Leathurbitch
Sofia Gonzales
Freeform Portland
1. Vice Device
2. Ritual Veil
3. Monotronaut
Stephen Strausbaugh
The Incredible Kid
1. Savila
2. Brown Calculus
3. Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
4. Karma Rivera
5. POPgoji
Steve Schroeder
Marmoset Music, States Rights Records
1. Frankie Simone
2. Wynne
3. Rilla
4. DJ Black Daria
5. Notel
Theo Craig
XRAY FM Music Program Director
1. Dan Dan
2. Toxic Slime Records
3. Mini Blinds
4. Miss Rayon
5. Brown Calculus
Toby Tanabe
Typhoon
1. Public Eye
2. Sunbathe
3. The Fourth Wall
4. Floating Room
5. Turtlenecked
Todd Walberg
Concert Photographer
1. Laura Palmer's Death Parade
2. Roselit Bone
3. Bryson Cone
4. Mini Blinds
5. Star Club
TOPE
Former BNB Finalist
1. Eso.Xo.Supreme
2. Karma Rivera
3. Wynne
4. Rich Hunter
5. Scooty
Tron (Old Grape God)
Time Travel 444
1. Slick Devious
2. Maze Koroma
3. Este
4. Brown Calculus
5. Speedway
Tyler Ferrin
Typhoon / Bug Hunt
1. My Body
2. The Fourth Wall
3. Matthew Dorrian
4. Amenta Abioto
5. Sunbathe
Veronica Medici
Veronica Booking
1. LiquidLight
2. Megan Diana
3. Quiet Type
YNN
Artist
1. echo the savage
2. ascension
3. jonny cool
4. Caleb and the monsters
5. Quincy davis
Adam Yoshizumi
Freeform Portland DJ
Dim Wit
Body Academics
Marriage + Cancer
Sea Moss
Shimmer
Airin Chapmin
Nurses
Bryson Cone
Roseblood
Courageous Human Object (C.H.O.)
Adventurous Sleeping
Magisterial
Alex Wideman
Booker at McMenamins White Eagle and Al's Den
Maurice and the Stiff Sisters
Five Letter Word
Jenny Don't and the Spurs
Daystar
Bitches of the Sun
Alicia Carroll
XRAY.fm
Jenny Don't and The Spurs
Countryside Ride
Buddy Jay's Jamaican Jazz Band
Roselit Bone
Amy Dials
XRAY.FM / Ghost Chapel
Blackbelt Eagle Scout
Sunbathe
Nasalrod
Lenore.
Dan Dan
Andrew Neerman
Beacon Sound
Omari Jazz
Dolphin Midwives
Derek Hunter Wilson
Amenta Abioto
Location Services
Anjali Hursh
DJ Anjali
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Savila
Karma Rivera
Brown Calculus
Anonymous
Virtual Zero
Jack McMahon
Papi's new band
Alcopops
Cool American
Anonymous
Soft Butch
Toxic Slime Records
The Goobs
Boink
Aubrey Hornor
Lithics
Honey Bucket
L.O.X.
DJ Sean Swagerty
Conditioner
Pumping Iron
Bambi Browning
Reptaliens
Blackwater Holylight
Tribe Mars
Bryson Cone
The Fur Coats
Benjamin Tyler
Member of Small Skies, Professor at PCC
Mood Beach
Butter
Starover Blue
DMN
Anomelia
Beth Martin
True West/PDX Pop Now!/Freeform Radio
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Sex Park
Jenny Don't & The Spurs
Karma Rivera
Dan Dan
Bob Desaulniers
Lithics
Honey Bucket
Yce
L.O.X.
Collate
Justin Smith
Boone Howard
Head of Sound- Rontoms/Bunk Bar
Malt Lizard
Brandon Nikola
Drummer for Ice Queens, Booker at No Fun
Dreckig
The Shivas
Kyle Craft
Skull Diver
Souvenir Driver
Bud Wilson
Aan
Night Heron
Dan Dan
Wet Dream
Abronia
Cameron Spies
Radiation City
Melt
Wet Dream
Amenta Abioto
BlackWater HolyLight
Bryson Cone
Cary Clarke
Young Audiences of Oregon & SW Washington
Jessica Dennison & Jones
Dolphin Midwives
Turtlenecked
Amenta Abioto
Months
Casey Hardmeyer
Dark Secret PR
Floating Room
Plastic Cactus
Cool American
Visible Cloaks
Helvetia
Cat Hoch
Former BNB Finalist
The Fur Coats
Laura Palmers Death Parade
Gold Casio
Miss Rayon
DNVN
Cervante Pope
The Deli Portland, The Deli Seattle
Sól
Maarquii
Ritual Veil
Sex Park
R.I.P.
Chris Hnat
Grandstand Media
Autonomics
UEL
Muscle Dungeon
Ritual Veil
Macho Boys
Chris Nukala
Local promoter
Petrification
Torture rack
Vitriol
Weregoat
Uada
Chris Stamm
Portland Mercury contributor
Deathlist
Mope Grooves
Mr. Wrong
Pelican Ossman
Vog
Coco Madrid
Holocene Social Ambassador/SNAP! 90s Dance Party
Amenta Abioto
Maarquii
Dolphin Midwives
Humanottoman
Carly Barton (DJ)
Colette Pomerleau
SSG Music / Freelance Journalist
Wet Dream Committee
Nik Normal
Mr. Wrong
Connie Wohn
Party Animal
Lower 48
Savila
Guyaba
Edna Vazquez
Afterlife Revival
Cory Haynes
STYLSS
Maarquii
East ghost
Sigha
JVNITOR
Pacific Patterns
Daniela Karina
S1
Amenta Abioto
Brown Calculus
Indira Valey
Karma Rivera
2Tabs
Danny Diana-Peebles
Futro Collective
Amenta Abioto
Brown Calculus
Neill Von Tally
Reptaliens
Secrets
Danny Norton
Freeform Portland DJ
Marcy's Band
Star Club
Ah God
Måscaras
Malt Lizard
Dave Cantrell
XRAY/OFTS Festival
Ritual Veil
Vibrissae
Vice Device
The Secret Light
The Prids
Debra Wood II
Freeform Portland
Ritual Veil
Sex Park
Xibling
Blackwater Holylight
Dewey Mahood
Galaxy Research, Plankton Wat, Mothership Music
Dolphin Midwives
Arteries
Blackwater Holylight
Danava
RLLRBLL
DJ Klyph
XRAY FM
Wynne
Señor Kaos
Dre C
Nick B
Jonny Cool
DJ Rachelle
KPSU radio
Mo Troper
Mr. Wrong
Dirty Revival
Ezra Bell
Ezza Rose
Donte Thomas
Former BNB finalist
Bocha
Drew Lazzara
Host, The Haute Garbage Podcast
Hair Puller
The Reverberations
Autonomics
Mo Troper
Liquid Lights
Dustin Mills
Owner/Creative Director – Eleven PDX Magazine
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Sunbathe
Laura Palmer's Death Parade
Surfer Rosie
Plastic Cactus
Eric Zamarripa
Associate Talent Buyer, Venue Manager at Doug Fir
Sunbathe
Turtlenecked
Brown Calculus
Schaus
Kulululu
Erika Breton
PDX Pop Now! Volunteer Director
Arthur & The Antics
The Fur Coats
Sávila
There Is No Mountain
Tribe Mars
Felisha Ledesma
S1
Amenta Abioto
Coast2c
Daniela Karina
DNVN
Jeff Host
Frank Rinaldi
True West
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Gina Altamura
Talent Buyer – Holocene
Siren and the Sea
Brown Calculus
Maarquii
Amenta Abioto
Fritzwa
Gus Berry
Jackpot! Recording Studio
Positive Agenda
Tyrone Hendrix
Tango Alpha Tango
Lenore
Riot AF
Hannah Peterson
Freeform Portland DJ
Dawn of Paradise
HR Williams
Formerly XRAY, currently Press Play DJs
Hair Puller
Meringue
Nasalrod
Star Club
ZYL
J Simpson
Freeform Portland DJ
Hilahz
Roselit Bone
Terror Apart
We Are Parasols
Muscle & Marrow
James Reling
Kill Rock Stars
Moshow the Cat Rapper
Abronia
Ritual Veil
Terror Apart
EMA
Jason Rivera
Gaytheist & Fill Colons
Nasalrod
Law Boss
Ssold
Maximum Mad
Down Gown
Jeff Hill
Tin Shack Concerts
Die Like Gentlemen
The Without
SpeedWitch
Jeff Urquhart
Kingbanana.net Presents
The Doom Generation
Ground Score
Luna Vista
Maximum Mad
New Maps
Jem Murciano
The Ghost Ease
Black Water Holy Light
Sunbathe
LoveBoys
Wave Action
Half Shadow
Jené Etheridge
Marmoset Music
Fritzwa
Frankie Simone
Amenta Abioto
Tribe Mars
Maarquii
Jenny Logan
XRAY.fm founder/President
Marquii
Savila
Floating Room
Wet Fruit
Vexations
Jerad Walker
opbmusic
The Dovecotes
Landlines
Daren Todd
Autonomics
Korgy and Bass
Jeremiah Hayden
Amigo Amiga Recordings
Months
Loveboys
Halfbird
Deathlist
Jeremy Wilson
The Jeremy Wilson Foundation
Taylor Kingman
Kory Quinn
Sam Densmore
Pretty Gritty
Redray Frazier
Jesse Munro Johnson
Boomarm Nation
Savila
Marisa Anderson
Old Grape God
Natural Magic
Dreckig
Joe Gallagher
Talent Buyer Bossanova Ballroom
Breaker Breaker
Die Robot
Tall Women
Cliterati
Uada
John B. Jones
Community Radio Program Host (KBOO & XRAY)
Kendall Core
Kulululu
Surfer Rosie
Sea Moss
Dolphin Midwives
Jordan Hargreaves
Booking + Production @ The Big Legrowlski, Sound + Booking @ The Local Celebrity
Plastic Cactus
Mini Blinds
Ah God
Havania Whaal
Wesley Randolph Eader
Josh Kermiet (DJ Both Josh)
Xray Fm, Free Spirit News
Savila
L.O.X
Honeybucket
Strange Babes
Wet Fruit
Justin Carroll-Allan
Music Writer
Maze Koroma
Idle Giant
Neill Von Tally
Autonomics
Kate Ledeboer
Sign of the Beast Burlesque
Soul Grinder
Atriarch
Usnea
Mania
Ossuarium
Katey Trnka
Vortex Music Magazine (Associate Editor)
Small Million
Tribe Mars
Laura Palmer's Death Parade
Taylor Kingman
Skull Diver
Katherine Paul
Mississippi Studios / Revolution Hall
Sávila
Surfer Rosie
Merō
Keith LeWinter
Abstract Earth Project / Red Light Management
Lapa
Leo Islo
Noer The Boy
World's Finest
Larry Crane
Jackpot! Recording Studio & Tape Op Magazine
Johnny Boyd
Kory Quinn
The Lavender Flu
87
The Screaming Geezers
Laura Gibson
Musician
Lenore
Ryan Oxford
Barna Howard
Kele Goodwin
Laura Lynn Leland
DJ/Talent Buyer
Aurelius
A Fox
Francis Sugar
Coast2C
Vakkuum
Lauren Kershner
WW
Grey Fiction
Chelsea Sue
Glaslys
Jacob Westfall
Johanna Warren
Leigh Feldman
Rebel Industries
Theory Hazit
Wynne
3AM
Trox
Tezeta Band
Lindsey Lux
Operations Assistant, True West/Freelance Show Marketing & Publicity
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Kyle Craft
Ezza Rose
Redray Frazier
The Loved
Liz Harris
Grouper
Marisa Anderson
Vice Device
Visible Cloaks
Lucia Fasano
Musician/Producer
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Surfer Rosie
Rilla
Dr. Something
The PDX Broadsides
Luke Hall
My Voice Music (Studio Manager/Communications Coordinator)
The Lxcals
[E]mpress
GEM Dynasty
Johanna Warren
Kids' Table
Mahala Ray
Willamette Week
Savila
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Plastic Cactus
Weezy Ford
Kyle Craft
Mark and Tim Janchar
Hovercraft Records
Mr. Wrong
Macho Boys
Honey Bucket
Mope Grooves
Plastic Harmony Band
Mark Arciaga
Freeform Portland DJ
Ritual Veil
Sex Park
Vacant Stares
Mark Lore
Music journalist/DJ/booker
Roseblood
Galaxy Research
Peter Rainbeau
Hound the Wolves
Mouth Painter
Mason Crumley
Lithics
Jessica Dennison + Jones
Honey Bucket
Collate
Conditioner
L.O.X.
Matt Johnson
The Secret Society
The Loved
Redray Frazier
Buddy Jay's Jamaican Jazz Band
Ezza Rose
Caleb Klauder
Matt King
Talent Buyer for True West Presents and Mississippi Studios.
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Lenore.
Taylor Kingman
Roselit Bone
Turtlenecked
Matthew Casebeer
opbmusic DJ / Owner & Curator: www.rockrinserepeat.com
Autonomics
BlackWater HolyLight
Deathlist
Sunbathe
The Dovecotes
Matthew McLean
Monqui Presents
Roselit Bone
Tribe Mars
Coastlands
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Fort Atlantic
Matthew Singer
WW Music Editor
Maarquii
Public Eye
Amenta Abioto
Roselit Bone
Brown Calculus
Meagan Ruyle
Artistic Director, PDX Pop Now!
Amenta Abioto
Public Eye
Honey Bucket
Conditioner
Mope Grooves
Megan Andricos
Sappho
Miss Rayon
The Wild Body
Havania Whaal
Boink
DNVN
Mike Baden
opbmusic
Autonomics
Balto
Dana Buoy
Fruit of the Legion of Loom
Shelley Short
Mike McKinnon
Potato Champion/Champ Discs/Natural Magic
Gulls
Daniela Karina (DJ)
Etbonz
Orthographic Figure
Carly Barton (DJ)
Myrrh Crow
CD Baby
Alien Boy
Laiva
Murderbait
Planet Damn
DJ Best Friend
Nalin Silva
Revolver Studios, Kelly's Olympian, Mississippi Studios, Oregon Public Broadcasting, Rock n Roll Camp For Girls, Pickathon and Federale
Rilla
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Abronia
Jessica Dennison and Jones
The Shivas
Natasha Kmeto
Former BNB finalist
Maarquii
Notel
Savila
Nathan Carson
Willamette Week / Nanotear Booking / Witch Mountain / XRAY FM / etc
Holy Grove
Saola
WILL
Petrification
Barrowlands
Noah Woodburn
Audio Engineer, Musician
Moorea Masa & The Mood
Jacob Miller
Ryan Oxford
Parker Hall
Willamette Week
Wave Action
Korgy & Bass
LiquidLight
Ryan Meagher
Thankusomuch
Patrick Foss
AKA Petey J. Cool, Guitarist in Suicide Notes
Pushy
Lavender Flu
Reverberations
Pynnacles
Hurry Up
Pete Cottell
WW Freelancer
Dead Tropics
Boink
Wave Action
Long Hallways
Post Moves
Peter Vaughan Shaver
Sound Advice, LLC Entertainment Law
The Reverberations
Holy Grove
The Lovesores
Long Knife
Savila
Rasheed Jamal
FRSH TRB
RC $pitta
Marki$ Apollo
Glenn Waco
Bocha
Frankie Simone
Rebecca Miller
Friends of Noise
Secret Drum Band
Savila
Sunbathe
Miss Rayon
Reva DeVito
Musician
Dodgr
Moorea masa
Frankie Simone
Savila
Rob Jones
Jealous Butcher Records
The Hackles
Frankie Simone
Motrik
Old Unconscious
Anna Tivel
Robert Ham
Paste Magazine
Dolphin Midwives
Amenta Abioto
Patricia Wolf
Arjan Miranda
Jamais Jamais
Rochelle Hunter
Director of Marketing, Doug Fir Lounge
Schaus
Turtlenecked
Brown Calculus
Star Club
Korgy & Bass
Rosie Blanton
Eleven Magazine and PDX POP NOW
Ah God
Blackwater Holylght
Sunbathe
Black belt Eagle Scout
Kulululu
Ross Beach
XRAY.FM host, PDX Pop Now! Co-founder
Frankie Simone
Phone Call
Sunbathe
Lenore
Amenta Abioto
Ryan J. Prado
Writer – Portland Mercury, Vortex
Matt Dorrien
Marriage + Cancer
Kyle Craft
Drowse
Loveboys
Ryan Sollee
The Builders and the Butchers
Siren and the Sea
Year of the Coyote
Dirty Revival
Earth World
Clarke and the Himselfs
Sallie Ford
Former BNB Finalist
Weezy Ford
Harlowe
Siren and the sea
Sarah Nienaber
Candace
Ah God
Scott Derr
Condiment Curator Turn! Turn! Turn!
Guillotine Boys
Conditioner
Barry Walker Jr.
Plastic Cactus
Galaxy Research
Shelby Kray
Blueheronvideo
Void Realm
Hands of Thieves
Maximum Mad
Broken Dead
Ssold
Silent Partner Nate
The Haute Garbage Podcast
Hair Puller
Pushy
Anna Tivel
Fountaine
Skull Diver
Skylor Powell
Community Outreach for Vortex Music Magazine
TK and the Holy Know Nothings
Jonny Cool
Brad Parsons Band
Crow and the Canyon
Autonomics
SV
Band member
Rare Diagram
Thomas Himes
Wild Ones
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Blossom
Amenta Abioto
Tiah Keever
Music Lover
Glasghote
WILL
Old Kingdom
halfbird
WORWS
Travis Leipzig
Aan, Boone Howard Band, Eleven PDX Magazine, Rontoms Booking
Tribe Mars
Vursatyl
Hustle & Drone
Ah God
Public Eye
Tuviya
World Famous Kenton Club
TOIM
Dreckig
Dan Dan
Social Stomach
Vog
Walker MacMurdo
Writer
Triumvir Foul
Anteinferno
Dagger Lust
Adzalaan
Utzalu
Yousef Hatlani
Musician/Faces on the Radio
Floating Room
Pacific Latitudes
Alien Boy
Deathlist
Risley
Best New Band Intro | No. 1: Sávila | No 2: Black Belt Eagle Scout | No. 3: Frankie Simone | No. 4: Amenta Abioto | No. 5: Maarquii | No. 6: Brown Calculus | No 7: Sunbathe | No 8: Blackwater Holylight | No. 9: Autonomics | No. 10 (tie): Public Eye and Wynne | Who's Got Next? No. 11-20 | The Complete Ballots
Comments