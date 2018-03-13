Every year, in the spirit of transparency—and to make it perfectly clear that Best New Band is a poll, not an arbitrary list—we publish the ballots of every Best New Band voter. What follows is that list of voter names, titles and the bands or artists that they casted votes for, grouped into voters who chose to rank their nominees and those who opted to weight each vote equally.

RANKED RESPONSES

Aaron Meola
Tender Loving Empire

1. MAARQUII
2. Mo Troper
3. Black Belt Eagle Scout
4. Savila
5. Amenta Abioto

Alex Steininger
In Music We Trust

1. Countryside Ride
2. Dirty Revival
3. Barry Walker Jr.
4. Hawks & Doves
5. The Get Ahead

Anastasia Greer
Freeform Portland DJ

1. The Fur Coats

André Middleton
Friends of Noise

1. Ascxsion
2. Empress
3. Lxcals
4. Kids' table
5. JoJo Scott

Andy Cockle // DJ Mr. Mom
Freeform Portland DJ

1. Fountaine
2. Deathlist
3. Wynne
4. Black Belt Eagle Scout
5. Paint Soup

Andy Fix
The Haute Garbage Podcast

1. Anna Tivel
2. Wynne
3. Hair Puller
4. Tall Women
5. Mo Troper

Anna Andersen
Monqui Presents

1. Void Realm
2. Macho Boys
3. Lost Nerves
4. Friskies
5. Era Bleak

Anthony Brisson
Psychomagic

1. Blackwater Holy light
2. Wet dream
3. Night Heron
4. Heavy mellow,
5. Laura Palmer death parade

Anonymous

1. Ah God
2. Mujahedeen
3. Wet Dream

Auggie Camacho Rebelo
Store Manager, Everyday Music

1. Whisper Hiss
2. Plastic Cactus
3. BRUCE
4. Ozelot
5. Vanity Project

Ben Hubbird
Party Damage, XRAY, Marmoset

1. Frankie Simone
2. Night Heron
3. Bryson Cone

Benjamin Parrish
Kill Rock Stars

1. Erotic City
2. Mope Grooves

Billy Goate
Editor in Chief of Doomed & Stoned (www.DoomedandStoned.com)

1. Ape Cave
2. Menin
3. The Sleer
4. SAOLA
5. Ethereal Sea

Blake Hickman
Owner, Good Cheer Records. Co-Founder of The Thesis.

1. Anna Tivel
2. The Paraiahs
3. Lisa Vasquez
4. Karma Rivera
5. Sheers

Brandon Widder
Former WW Contributor

1. Mimicking Birds
2. Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
3. PennyMart
4. Wave Action
5. Kulululu

Cameron Crowell
Portland Mercury Contributor

1. Drunken Palms
2. Strange Ranger
3. Boreen
4. Alien Boy
5. Floating Room

Cassie Wilson
Friends of Noise

1. Glacier Veins
2. Hemingway
3. Dobak!
4. After Hours
5. Mustrd.

Chad Crouch
HUSH Records

1. Kele Goodwin
2. Dave Depper
3. Arthur & The Antics
4. Leo

Chanti
Chanti Darling

1. Maarquii
2. Frankie Simone
3. Amenta Abioto

Charlie Hilton
Blouse

1. S.E.C.R.E.T.S

Charlie Salas-Humara
Heavy Breather

1. Blesst Chest
2. Deathlist
3. Miss Rayon
4. Lips and Ribs
5. Bohr

Chase Spross
XRAY.fm

1. Public Eye
2. Jenny Don't and the Spurs
3. Mr Wrong
4. Vice Device
5. Star Club

Chris Martell
Artist Booker/Manager

1. Edna Vazquez
2. Crow and the Canyon
3. Black Belt Eagle Scout
4. Skull Diver

Chris Young
Vortex Music Magazine

1. Autonomics
2. Small Million
3. Moorea Masa
4. Korgy & Bass
5. Kyle Craft

Colin Sanders
Punk

1. Mr. Wrong
2. Era Bleak
3. Public Eye
4. Vog
5. Ad-Noids

Cristopher Lankenau
Willamette Week Writer

1. Jessica Dennison + Jones
2. The Beacon Sound Choir
3. Sunbathe
4. Shelley Short
5. Autonomics

Damon Kelly
Tour Manager

1. Triumvir Foul
2. Drouth
3. Sol
4. Usnea
5. Ariel Ruin

Dan Eichler
Atlantis Lounge at Mississippi Pizza Pub

1. Brown Calculus
2. POPgoji
3. Three for Silver
4. Human Ottoman
5. Love Gigantic

Daniel Byers
Little Star

1. Drunken Palms
2. Sweeping Exits
3. Mo Troper
4. Strange Ranger
5. Layperson

Dave Hall
Typhoon

1. Sunbathe
2. Black Belt Eagle Scout
3. Floating Room
4. Public Eye
5. Turtlenecked

DJ Brzy
Freeform Portland DJ

1. Savila
2. Edna Vazquez
3. 1939 Ensemble

Eric Christopherson
Freeform Portland DJ/Program Director

1. Dreckig
2. Abronia
3. Gwydion Sun
4. Elrond
5. Adhere to Form

Fabi Reyna
She Shreds Magazine

1. Karma Rivera
2. Black Belt Eagle Scout

Gabriel Battis
The Lombard Pub

1. The Ransom
2. Tall Women
3. Introvert
4. Elephant Gun
5. Ali Burress

Grant Stolle aka Verbz
Resident DJ of The Thesis & host of Crate Diggers

1. Fountaine
2. Cassow
3. Karma Rivera
4. Bocha
5. Drae Slapz

Ibeth Hernandez
Concert Promoter at Chapters Alumni

1. 3am
2. Tyus
3. Eso.Exo.Supreme
4. Dead Phone Dummies
5. Wynne

Ingrid Renan
Exploding Green

1. Nasalrod
2. Bryson Cone
3. Melt
4. Sunbathe
5. Blackwater Holylight

James Crotini
Booker, Burgerville Sessions

1. Tango Alpha Tango
2. The Lower 48
3. Autonomics
4. Summer Cannibals
5. Jeff World

James Dineen
Sessions From The Box (XRAY.FM) and Yr Mom (Freeform Portland)

1. Swansea
2. Skull Diver
3. Lenore
4. Deathlist
5. The Tamed West

Jared Mees
Founder, Tender Loving Empire

1. MAARQUII
2. New Move
3. Dave Depper
4. Frankie Simone
5. Orquestra Pacifico Tropicale!

Jeff Hanson
Monqui Regional Talent Buyer

1. Rusty Hinges
2. See The Dark
3. Shushi
4. Mari-wanta?
5. The Cizmars

Jeni Wren Stottrup
The Gritty Birds Podcast, XRAY.FM

1. 1. EMA
2. Anna Tivel
3. Moorea Masa and the Mood
4. Maarquii + Jvnitor
5. Black Belt Eagle Scout

Jennifer Moore
Portland Mercury/We Out Here Magazine

1. Fountaine
2. Wynne
3. Maarquii
4. Amenta Abioto
5. Brown Calculus

Jesse Lundin
The Secret Society

1. Ezza Rose Band

Joey McCoy
XRAY.fm

1. Witch Vomit

John Bowers
Former BNB runner-up

1. S.E.C.R.E.T.S.

Jonny Harbin
Jonnycat Records

1. Sloppy kisses
2. Magick Gardens
3. Vog
4. Pushy
5. Fetish

Jordan Rasmussen
Xray.FM

1. Strange Ranger
2. Visible Cloaks
3. Portland Compressor
4. Surfer Rosie
5. Cool American

Joshua James Amberson
The Portland Mercury

1. Jessica Dennison & Jones
2. Savila
3. Secret Drum Band
4. Indira Valey
5. Dolphin Midwives

Justin Brown
Witch Mountain (bass)

1. Hair Puller
2. Pet Weapon
3. Zyl
4. HZ
5. Will

Katie Seaton
Marmoset Music

1. Dear Nora
2. Frankie Simone
3. Cardioid
4. Secret Drum Band
5. Daydream Machine

Kelli Schaefer
Former BNB finalist

1. Months
2. Deathlist
3. Dead Death

Laura Hardin
opbmusic / Infinite Companion

1. Frankie Simone
2. Kyle Craft
3. Campfires
4. Esme Patterson

Luisa Jeffery
Marmoset

1. Frankie Simone

Madsion Henderson
KPSU – Music Director

1. Floating Room
2. Drowse
3. Visible Cloaks
4. Drunken Palms
5. Surfer Rosie

Maggie Morris
Sunbathe/Genders/Deathlist

1. Miss Rayon
2. Floating Room
3. Turtlenecked
4. Wet fruit

Matt Dabrowiak
Dat'r (former BNB)

1. Star Club
2. Moorea Masa & The Mood
3. Sávila
4. Months
5. Boink

Matthew Thomas Ross
Filmmaker

1. Schaus
2. Public Eye
3. Sheers
4. Frankie Simone
5. The Morals

Michael Fitzgerald
Reverb Records

1. Daydream Machine
2. Candace
3. Pushy
4. The Secret Light

Michael Romay
Freeform Portland DJ

1. Chain
2. Planet Damn
3. Surfer Rosie
4. loose
5. melt

Michael Rowan
Charts

1. Black Belt Eagle Scout

Nicholas Harris
Soul'd Out Productions – Owner

1. Moorea Masa
2. 1939 Ensemble
3. Tribe Mars
4. Swatkins Positive Agenda
5. Tezeta Band

Noah Porter
Music Video Director

1. Paint Soup
2. Fountaine
3. Blossom
4. Wynne
5. Young Shirt Mayne

Papi Fimbres
Musician

1. Brown Calculus
2. Mr. Wrong
3. Cool Flowers

R. Barrows / Past Haunts
XRAY.FM

1. Pumping Iron
2. Adhere To Form
3. Meringue
4. Caustic Touch
5. Miss Rayon

Ryan Dobrowski
Blind Pilot

1. S.E.C.R.E.T.S.

Ryan Feigh
Freelance Writer

1. Maze Koroma
2. Slick Devious
3. Dreckig
4. Paint Soup
5. Savila

Ryan Messick
Tour Manager, Ben Harper + Phantogram

1. Lesser Bangs
2. Golden Promise
3. Barna Howard
4. Like Years
5. My Body

Ryan Wines
Founder, Marmoset Music

1. Frankie Simone
2. Dear Nora
3. Paper Brain
4. Tents
5. Chris Brown Quartet

Scott Boyd
Freeform Portland DJ

1. Blackwater Holylight
2. Mantis
3. Malt Lizard
4. La Goon
5. Plastic Cactus

Seth Shaler
Willamette Week

1. GLASYS
2. Zhalih
3. a certain smile
4. 1939 Ensemble
5. Coastlands

Shelley Bowers
Owner, Smoke And Mirrors Band Merch

1. RIP
2. Pushy
3. Acid Wash
4. BlackWater HolyLight
5. Leathurbitch

Sofia Gonzales
Freeform Portland

1. Vice Device
2. Ritual Veil
3. Monotronaut

Stephen Strausbaugh
The Incredible Kid

1. Savila
2. Brown Calculus
3. Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
4. Karma Rivera
5. POPgoji

Steve Schroeder
Marmoset Music, States Rights Records

1. Frankie Simone
2. Wynne
3. Rilla
4. DJ Black Daria
5. Notel

Theo Craig
XRAY FM Music Program Director

1. Dan Dan
2. Toxic Slime Records
3. Mini Blinds
4. Miss Rayon
5. Brown Calculus

Toby Tanabe
Typhoon

1. Public Eye
2. Sunbathe
3. The Fourth Wall
4. Floating Room
5. Turtlenecked

Todd Walberg
Concert Photographer

1. Laura Palmer's Death Parade
2. Roselit Bone
3. Bryson Cone
4. Mini Blinds
5. Star Club

TOPE
Former BNB Finalist

1. Eso.Xo.Supreme
2. Karma Rivera
3. Wynne
4. Rich Hunter
5. Scooty

Tron (Old Grape God)
Time Travel 444

1. Slick Devious
2. Maze Koroma
3. Este
4. Brown Calculus
5. Speedway

Tyler Ferrin
Typhoon / Bug Hunt

1. My Body
2. The Fourth Wall
3. Matthew Dorrian
4. Amenta Abioto
5. Sunbathe

Veronica Medici
Veronica Booking

1. LiquidLight
2. Megan Diana
3. Quiet Type

YNN
Artist

1. echo the savage
2. ascension
3. jonny cool
4. Caleb and the monsters
5. Quincy davis

UNRANKED RESPONSES

Adam Yoshizumi
Freeform Portland DJ

Dim Wit
Body Academics
Marriage + Cancer
Sea Moss
Shimmer

Airin Chapmin
Nurses

Bryson Cone
Roseblood
Courageous Human Object (C.H.O.)
Adventurous Sleeping
Magisterial

Alex Wideman
Booker at McMenamins White Eagle and Al's Den

Maurice and the Stiff Sisters
Five Letter Word
Jenny Don't and the Spurs
Daystar
Bitches of the Sun

Alicia Carroll
XRAY.fm

Jenny Don't and The Spurs
Countryside Ride
Buddy Jay's Jamaican Jazz Band
Roselit Bone

Amy Dials
XRAY.FM / Ghost Chapel

Blackbelt Eagle Scout
Sunbathe
Nasalrod
Lenore.
Dan Dan

Andrew Neerman
Beacon Sound

Omari Jazz
Dolphin Midwives
Derek Hunter Wilson
Amenta Abioto
Location Services

Anjali Hursh
DJ Anjali

Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Savila
Karma Rivera
Brown Calculus

Anonymous

Virtual Zero
Jack McMahon
Papi's new band
Alcopops
Cool American

Anonymous

Soft Butch
Toxic Slime Records
The Goobs
Boink

Aubrey Hornor
Lithics

Honey Bucket
L.O.X.
DJ Sean Swagerty
Conditioner
Pumping Iron

Bambi Browning
Reptaliens

Blackwater Holylight
Tribe Mars
Bryson Cone
The Fur Coats

Benjamin Tyler
Member of Small Skies, Professor at PCC

Mood Beach
Butter
Starover Blue
DMN
Anomelia

Beth Martin
True West/PDX Pop Now!/Freeform Radio

Black Belt Eagle Scout
Sex Park
Jenny Don't & The Spurs
Karma Rivera
Dan Dan

Bob Desaulniers
Lithics

Honey Bucket
Yce
L.O.X.
Collate
Justin Smith

Boone Howard
Head of Sound- Rontoms/Bunk Bar

Malt Lizard

Brandon Nikola
Drummer for Ice Queens, Booker at No Fun

Dreckig
The Shivas
Kyle Craft
Skull Diver
Souvenir Driver

Bud Wilson
Aan

Night Heron
Dan Dan
Wet Dream
Abronia

Cameron Spies
Radiation City

Melt
Wet Dream
Amenta Abioto
BlackWater HolyLight
Bryson Cone

Cary Clarke
Young Audiences of Oregon & SW Washington

Jessica Dennison & Jones
Dolphin Midwives
Turtlenecked
Amenta Abioto
Months

Casey Hardmeyer
Dark Secret PR

Floating Room
Plastic Cactus
Cool American
Visible Cloaks
Helvetia

Cat Hoch
Former BNB Finalist

The Fur Coats
Laura Palmers Death Parade
Gold Casio
Miss Rayon
DNVN

Cervante Pope
The Deli Portland, The Deli Seattle

Sól
Maarquii
Ritual Veil
Sex Park
R.I.P.

Chris Hnat
Grandstand Media

Autonomics
UEL
Muscle Dungeon
Ritual Veil
Macho Boys

Chris Nukala
Local promoter

Petrification
Torture rack
Vitriol
Weregoat
Uada

Chris Stamm
Portland Mercury contributor

Deathlist
Mope Grooves
Mr. Wrong
Pelican Ossman
Vog

Coco Madrid
Holocene Social Ambassador/SNAP! 90s Dance Party

Amenta Abioto
Maarquii
Dolphin Midwives
Humanottoman
Carly Barton (DJ)

Colette Pomerleau
SSG Music / Freelance Journalist

Wet Dream Committee
Nik Normal
Mr. Wrong

Connie Wohn
Party Animal

Lower 48
Savila
Guyaba
Edna Vazquez
Afterlife Revival

Cory Haynes
STYLSS

Maarquii
East ghost
Sigha
JVNITOR
Pacific Patterns

Daniela Karina
S1

Amenta Abioto
Brown Calculus
Indira Valey
Karma Rivera
2Tabs

Danny Diana-Peebles
Futro Collective

Amenta Abioto
Brown Calculus
Neill Von Tally
Reptaliens
Secrets

Danny Norton
Freeform Portland DJ

Marcy's Band
Star Club
Ah God
Måscaras
Malt Lizard

Dave Cantrell
XRAY/OFTS Festival

Ritual Veil
Vibrissae
Vice Device
The Secret Light
The Prids

Debra Wood II
Freeform Portland

Ritual Veil
Sex Park
Xibling
Blackwater Holylight

Dewey Mahood
Galaxy Research, Plankton Wat, Mothership Music

Dolphin Midwives
Arteries
Blackwater Holylight
Danava
RLLRBLL

DJ Klyph
XRAY FM

Wynne
Señor Kaos
Dre C
Nick B
Jonny Cool

DJ Rachelle
KPSU radio

Mo Troper
Mr. Wrong
Dirty Revival
Ezra Bell
Ezza Rose

Donte Thomas
Former BNB finalist

Bocha

Drew Lazzara
Host, The Haute Garbage Podcast

Hair Puller
The Reverberations
Autonomics
Mo Troper
Liquid Lights

Dustin Mills
Owner/Creative Director – Eleven PDX Magazine

Black Belt Eagle Scout
Sunbathe
Laura Palmer's Death Parade
Surfer Rosie
Plastic Cactus

Eric Zamarripa
Associate Talent Buyer, Venue Manager at Doug Fir

Sunbathe
Turtlenecked
Brown Calculus
Schaus
Kulululu

Erika Breton
PDX Pop Now! Volunteer Director

Arthur & The Antics
The Fur Coats
Sávila
There Is No Mountain
Tribe Mars

Felisha Ledesma
S1

Amenta Abioto
Coast2c
Daniela Karina
DNVN
Jeff Host

Frank Rinaldi
True West

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Gina Altamura
Talent Buyer – Holocene

Siren and the Sea
Brown Calculus
Maarquii
Amenta Abioto
Fritzwa

Gus Berry
Jackpot! Recording Studio

Positive Agenda
Tyrone Hendrix
Tango Alpha Tango
Lenore
Riot AF

Hannah Peterson
Freeform Portland DJ

Dawn of Paradise

HR Williams
Formerly XRAY, currently Press Play DJs

Hair Puller
Meringue
Nasalrod
Star Club
ZYL

J Simpson
Freeform Portland DJ

Hilahz
Roselit Bone
Terror Apart
We Are Parasols
Muscle & Marrow

James Reling
Kill Rock Stars

Moshow the Cat Rapper
Abronia
Ritual Veil
Terror Apart
EMA

Jason Rivera
Gaytheist & Fill Colons

Nasalrod
Law Boss
Ssold
Maximum Mad
Down Gown

Jeff Hill
Tin Shack Concerts

Die Like Gentlemen
The Without
SpeedWitch

Jeff Urquhart
Kingbanana.net Presents

The Doom Generation
Ground Score
Luna Vista
Maximum Mad
New Maps

Jem Murciano
The Ghost Ease

Black Water Holy Light
Sunbathe
LoveBoys
Wave Action
Half Shadow

Jené Etheridge
Marmoset Music

Fritzwa
Frankie Simone
Amenta Abioto
Tribe Mars
Maarquii

Jenny Logan
XRAY.fm founder/President

Marquii
Savila
Floating Room
Wet Fruit
Vexations

Jerad Walker
opbmusic

The Dovecotes
Landlines
Daren Todd
Autonomics
Korgy and Bass

Jeremiah Hayden
Amigo Amiga Recordings

Months
Loveboys
Halfbird
Deathlist

Jeremy Wilson
The Jeremy Wilson Foundation

Taylor Kingman
Kory Quinn
Sam Densmore
Pretty Gritty
Redray Frazier

Jesse Munro Johnson
Boomarm Nation

Savila
Marisa Anderson
Old Grape God
Natural Magic
Dreckig

Joe Gallagher
Talent Buyer Bossanova Ballroom

Breaker Breaker
Die Robot
Tall Women
Cliterati
Uada

John B. Jones
Community Radio Program Host (KBOO & XRAY)

Kendall Core
Kulululu
Surfer Rosie
Sea Moss
Dolphin Midwives

Jordan Hargreaves
Booking + Production @ The Big Legrowlski, Sound + Booking @ The Local Celebrity

Plastic Cactus
Mini Blinds
Ah God
Havania Whaal
Wesley Randolph Eader

Josh Kermiet (DJ Both Josh)
Xray Fm, Free Spirit News

Savila
L.O.X
Honeybucket
Strange Babes
Wet Fruit

Justin Carroll-Allan
Music Writer

Maze Koroma
Idle Giant
Neill Von Tally
Autonomics

Kate Ledeboer
Sign of the Beast Burlesque

Soul Grinder
Atriarch
Usnea
Mania
Ossuarium

Katey Trnka
Vortex Music Magazine (Associate Editor)

Small Million
Tribe Mars
Laura Palmer's Death Parade
Taylor Kingman
Skull Diver

Katherine Paul
Mississippi Studios / Revolution Hall

Sávila
Surfer Rosie
Merō

Keith LeWinter
Abstract Earth Project / Red Light Management

Lapa
Leo Islo
Noer The Boy
World's Finest

Larry Crane
Jackpot! Recording Studio & Tape Op Magazine

Johnny Boyd
Kory Quinn
The Lavender Flu
87
The Screaming Geezers

Laura Gibson
Musician

Lenore
Ryan Oxford
Barna Howard
Kele Goodwin

Laura Lynn Leland
DJ/Talent Buyer

Aurelius
A Fox
Francis Sugar
Coast2C
Vakkuum

Lauren Kershner
WW

Grey Fiction
Chelsea Sue
Glaslys
Jacob Westfall
Johanna Warren

Leigh Feldman
Rebel Industries

Theory Hazit
Wynne
3AM
Trox
Tezeta Band

Lindsey Lux
Operations Assistant, True West/Freelance Show Marketing & Publicity

Black Belt Eagle Scout
Kyle Craft
Ezza Rose
Redray Frazier
The Loved

Liz Harris
Grouper

Marisa Anderson
Vice Device
Visible Cloaks

Lucia Fasano
Musician/Producer

Black Belt Eagle Scout
Surfer Rosie
Rilla
Dr. Something
The PDX Broadsides

Luke Hall
My Voice Music (Studio Manager/Communications Coordinator)

The Lxcals
[E]mpress
GEM Dynasty
Johanna Warren
Kids' Table

Mahala Ray
Willamette Week

Savila
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Plastic Cactus
Weezy Ford
Kyle Craft

Mark and Tim Janchar
Hovercraft Records

Mr. Wrong
Macho Boys
Honey Bucket
Mope Grooves
Plastic Harmony Band

Mark Arciaga
Freeform Portland DJ

Ritual Veil
Sex Park
Vacant Stares

Mark Lore
Music journalist/DJ/booker

Roseblood
Galaxy Research
Peter Rainbeau
Hound the Wolves
Mouth Painter

Mason Crumley
Lithics

Jessica Dennison + Jones
Honey Bucket
Collate
Conditioner
L.O.X.

Matt Johnson
The Secret Society

The Loved
Redray Frazier
Buddy Jay's Jamaican Jazz Band
Ezza Rose
Caleb Klauder

Matt King
Talent Buyer for True West Presents and Mississippi Studios.

Black Belt Eagle Scout
Lenore.
Taylor Kingman
Roselit Bone
Turtlenecked

Matthew Casebeer
opbmusic DJ / Owner & Curator: www.rockrinserepeat.com

Autonomics
BlackWater HolyLight
Deathlist
Sunbathe
The Dovecotes

Matthew McLean
Monqui Presents

Roselit Bone
Tribe Mars
Coastlands
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Fort Atlantic

Matthew Singer
WW Music Editor

Maarquii
Public Eye
Amenta Abioto
Roselit Bone
Brown Calculus

Meagan Ruyle
Artistic Director, PDX Pop Now!

Amenta Abioto
Public Eye
Honey Bucket
Conditioner
Mope Grooves

Megan Andricos
Sappho

Miss Rayon
The Wild Body
Havania Whaal
Boink
DNVN

Mike Baden
opbmusic

Autonomics
Balto
Dana Buoy
Fruit of the Legion of Loom
Shelley Short

Mike McKinnon
Potato Champion/Champ Discs/Natural Magic

Gulls
Daniela Karina (DJ)
Etbonz
Orthographic Figure
Carly Barton (DJ)

Myrrh Crow
CD Baby

Alien Boy
Laiva
Murderbait
Planet Damn
DJ Best Friend

Nalin Silva
Revolver Studios, Kelly's Olympian, Mississippi Studios, Oregon Public Broadcasting, Rock n Roll Camp For Girls, Pickathon and Federale

Rilla
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Abronia
Jessica Dennison and Jones
The Shivas

Natasha Kmeto
Former BNB finalist

Maarquii
Notel
Savila

Nathan Carson
Willamette Week / Nanotear Booking / Witch Mountain / XRAY FM / etc

Holy Grove
Saola
WILL
Petrification
Barrowlands

Noah Woodburn
Audio Engineer, Musician

Moorea Masa & The Mood
Jacob Miller
Ryan Oxford

Parker Hall
Willamette Week

Wave Action
Korgy & Bass
LiquidLight
Ryan Meagher
Thankusomuch

Patrick Foss
AKA Petey J. Cool, Guitarist in Suicide Notes

Pushy
Lavender Flu
Reverberations
Pynnacles
Hurry Up

Pete Cottell
WW Freelancer

Dead Tropics
Boink
Wave Action
Long Hallways
Post Moves

Peter Vaughan Shaver
Sound Advice, LLC Entertainment Law

The Reverberations
Holy Grove
The Lovesores
Long Knife
Savila

Rasheed Jamal
FRSH TRB

RC $pitta
Marki$ Apollo
Glenn Waco
Bocha
Frankie Simone

Rebecca Miller
Friends of Noise

Secret Drum Band
Savila
Sunbathe
Miss Rayon

Reva DeVito
Musician

Dodgr
Moorea masa
Frankie Simone
Savila

Rob Jones
Jealous Butcher Records

The Hackles
Frankie Simone
Motrik
Old Unconscious
Anna Tivel

Robert Ham
Paste Magazine

Dolphin Midwives
Amenta Abioto
Patricia Wolf
Arjan Miranda
Jamais Jamais

Rochelle Hunter
Director of Marketing, Doug Fir Lounge

Schaus
Turtlenecked
Brown Calculus
Star Club
Korgy & Bass

Rosie Blanton
Eleven Magazine and PDX POP NOW

Ah God
Blackwater Holylght
Sunbathe
Black belt Eagle Scout
Kulululu

Ross Beach
XRAY.FM host, PDX Pop Now! Co-founder

Frankie Simone
Phone Call
Sunbathe
Lenore
Amenta Abioto

Ryan J. Prado
Writer – Portland Mercury, Vortex

Matt Dorrien
Marriage + Cancer
Kyle Craft
Drowse
Loveboys

Ryan Sollee
The Builders and the Butchers

Siren and the Sea
Year of the Coyote
Dirty Revival
Earth World
Clarke and the Himselfs

Sallie Ford
Former BNB Finalist

Weezy Ford
Harlowe
Siren and the sea

Sarah Nienaber
Candace

Ah God

Scott Derr
Condiment Curator Turn! Turn! Turn!

Guillotine Boys
Conditioner
Barry Walker Jr.
Plastic Cactus
Galaxy Research

Shelby Kray
Blueheronvideo

Void Realm
Hands of Thieves
Maximum Mad
Broken Dead
Ssold

Silent Partner Nate
The Haute Garbage Podcast

Hair Puller
Pushy
Anna Tivel
Fountaine
Skull Diver

Skylor Powell
Community Outreach for Vortex Music Magazine

TK and the Holy Know Nothings
Jonny Cool
Brad Parsons Band
Crow and the Canyon
Autonomics

SV
Band member

Rare Diagram

Thomas Himes
Wild Ones

Black Belt Eagle Scout
Blossom
Amenta Abioto

Tiah Keever
Music Lover

Glasghote
WILL
Old Kingdom
halfbird
WORWS

Travis Leipzig
Aan, Boone Howard Band, Eleven PDX Magazine, Rontoms Booking

Tribe Mars
Vursatyl
Hustle & Drone
Ah God
Public Eye

Tuviya
World Famous Kenton Club

TOIM
Dreckig
Dan Dan
Social Stomach
Vog

Walker MacMurdo
Writer

Triumvir Foul
Anteinferno
Dagger Lust
Adzalaan
Utzalu

Yousef Hatlani
Musician/Faces on the Radio

Floating Room
Pacific Latitudes
Alien Boy
Deathlist
Risley

