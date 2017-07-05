Cory Baker

Popeye's employee for one year

Has he heard about the increase? Yes.

What it will mean for him: "The food prices are just going up too, so it's not like we can catch up. At Jack in the Box, they used to have the two tacos for a dollar. It's not no more. They raised the prices before the minimum wage even went up. They get a head start—why can't we get a head start? It's not going to do nothing for me. These checks go straight to bills."