âTheyâll never admit it, but we know it was our Longview. What else could it be about? Hereâs a place they visited every year for five years or longer.â âBruce LaVerne, 64, former owner of 13th Avenue Music in Longview, now Commerce Consign & Vintage Wares
âThe story goes that they had this song written already but they didnât have a name.â âT.J. McNeely, 36, former Longview concert promoter
âThey came through Longview every time they toured, whether they played or not. They had a buddy named Mike whom they would stay with somewhere in one of the nice semirural neighborhoods outside town. They would stay at his house and play his backyard, where he had keggers. I know a bunch of people who were there, but I was not in that clique. I was too old.â âLaVerne
âI saw them when they played Cafe Forum. It was like [Portlandâs] X-Ray Cafe but not so dirty. Itâs now Lite Weights for Women, a little exercise gym for ladies only. I know they also played this place called the Rainbow Tavern. Now itâs just a screen print shop called Bigfoot. I didnât go to those, I was too young.â âMcNeely
âThey came in the shop. They werenât famous, they could be themselves and just be nuts back then. Theyâre very short people. Billy Joe is like 5-foot-5. Heâs not a large human being, but when he walks into a room he commands the space.â âLaVerne
âLongview has great audiences. The kids come out, theyâre appreciative. It was a mill town, and at least 50 percent of the town worked at the mills. Youâd be surprised whoâd go to these things, because there was nothing else to do.â âMcNeely
âThey couldnât come back to Longview after Dookie. They sold 8 million copies of that thing [as of 2013, sales total more than 20 million], and every 14-year-old girl in the world would tear their clothes off. â âLaVerne
âIt pretty much describes every small town youâve been to. But the line about âunlocked doors,â thatâs Longview. And I heard it was about the hotel they stayed at, which was the Travelodge.â âMcNeely
âOur friend/roadie Kaz Hope suggested we call our song Longview because the 1st time we played was in Longview Washington in spring 1992.â âBillie Joe Armstrong via Twitter in 2011
