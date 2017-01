OK, so it’s not so much a “song” as a stage rant set to faux-jazzbo noodling, but it stands as a half-hilarious, half-frightening testimonial to Portland’s backwater days, where keeping it weird could get you doused with water and called “faggot” on a public street. Onstage at OG punk club the Earth, singer Jello Biafra kills time by recounting his last trip to town, when he got chased into a phone booth on Burnside by a mob of club-wielding jocks and mocked by onlookers. “And I thought, ‘So, this is Oregon,’” he sneers with trademarked sarcasm. “‘Tolerant Oregon!’”





18. White Glove, “Division Street” (2014)

At once a sincere lament for the gentrified Southeast and a tongue-in-cheek homage to the institutions being replaced (fancy restaurants instead of meth labs? Baby strollers instead of weed dealers? Noooooooo!), “Division Street” encapsulates the current Portland moment with only a few chords, a dinky keyboard riff and a catchy-ass melody. Whenever the “Save the Oregon Theater” campaign starts, this will undoubtedly serve as its anthem.

19. Dan Reed, “Bust a Bucket” (1990)

Every city needs its novelty jock jam, and “Bust a Bucket” is Portland’s “Super Bowl Shuffle.” Whacked in the head with a basketball while sitting courtside at a Blazers game, local cheese-rock idol Dan Reed proceeds to earnestly sing-rap a concussed daydream about getting pulled onto the court by Rick Adelman, chatting up Ahmad Rashad and draining hook shots from half-court, while Jerome Kersey, Terry Porter and the rest of the early ‘90s squad chant the supercalifragilistic chorus. It’s aged like a pair of Zubaz, but mention “Bust a Bucket” to any longtime ‘zers fan and watch their eyes well up with nostalgia.

20. Tom Waits, “Pasties and a G-String (at the Two O’Clock Club)” (1976)





Go home, Tom, you’re drunk. Ogling “Portland through a shot glass,” and with probably only one eye still open, Waits, sounding even more belligerent than usual, practically has a stroke at the sight of Stumptown’s famous live nude girls, scatting nonsense and growling about getting “harder than Chinese algebrassieres,” as va-va-voom drums evoke images of undulating flesh. As the Two O’Clock never existed, debates persist about what actual club that got him all hot and blubbering—the popular guess is Mary’s—but the song is really a self-fulfilling prophecy: Go into any strip joint in Portland now, and you’re more likely to hear Tom Waits than Juicy J.