OK, so itâs not so much a âsongâ as a stage rant set to faux-jazzbo noodling, but it stands as a half-hilarious, half-frightening testimonial to Portlandâs backwater days, where keeping it weird could get you doused with water and called âfaggotâ on a public street. Onstage at OG punk club the Earth, singer Jello Biafra kills time by recounting his last trip to town, when he got chased into a phone booth on Burnside by a mob of club-wielding jocks and mocked by onlookers. âAnd I thought, âSo, this is Oregon,ââ he sneers with trademarked sarcasm. ââTolerant Oregon!ââ





18. White Glove, âDivision Streetâ (2014)

At once a sincere lament for the gentrified Southeast and a tongue-in-cheek homage to the institutions being replaced (fancy restaurants instead of meth labs? Baby strollers instead of weed dealers? Noooooooo!), âDivision Streetâ encapsulates the current Portland moment with only a few chords, a dinky keyboard riff and a catchy-ass melody. Whenever the âSave the Oregon Theaterâ campaign starts, this will undoubtedly serve as its anthem.

19. Dan Reed, âBust a Bucketâ (1990)

Every city needs its novelty jock jam, and âBust a Bucketâ is Portlandâs âSuper Bowl Shuffle.â Whacked in the head with a basketball while sitting courtside at a Blazers game, local cheese-rock idol Dan Reed proceeds to earnestly sing-rap a concussed daydream about getting pulled onto the court by Rick Adelman, chatting up Ahmad Rashad and draining hook shots from half-court, while Jerome Kersey, Terry Porter and the rest of the early â90s squad chant the supercalifragilistic chorus. Itâs aged like a pair of Zubaz, but mention âBust a Bucketâ to any longtime âzers fan and watch their eyes well up with nostalgia.

20. Tom Waits, âPasties and a G-String (at the Two OâClock Club)â (1976)





Go home, Tom, youâre drunk. Ogling âPortland through a shot glass,â and with probably only one eye still open, Waits, sounding even more belligerent than usual, practically has a stroke at the sight of Stumptownâs famous live nude girls, scatting nonsense and growling about getting âharder than Chinese algebrassieres,â as va-va-voom drums evoke images of undulating flesh. As the Two OâClock never existed, debates persist about what actual club that got him all hot and blubberingâthe popular guess is Maryâsâbut the song is really a self-fulfilling prophecy: Go into any strip joint in Portland now, and youâre more likely to hear Tom Waits than Juicy J.