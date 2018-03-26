In case you haven't heard, Shabazz Napier is the man.
The Blazers' backup point guard, who was the hero of the 2014 National Championship-winning Connecticut Huskies squad, has had a breakout year for Portland off the bench.
Arguably, though, the highlight of his season didn't happen in a game—it was in this weird-ass commercial for Stumptown Coffee:
Now, Napier is bringing his apparent love for Portland's coffee culture off local television screens and into the real world.
This Saturday, March 31, at Stumptown's newly remodeled downtown location, the Massachusetts native will assume the role of barista, serving up free coffee while also signing bags of Stumptown's Blazer Blend.
It'll be a short-lived gig for Napier. He'll be at the store—located at 128 SW 3rd Ave.—for only an hour, from 2-3 pm. So get there early.
If you ask nicely, maybe he'll recreate the ad by breaking your ankles then pour the coffee directly into your mouth.
