Migration is about as sportsy as Portland brewpubs get. The next time you're going out to watch a Blazer game, it's highly recommended. The classic burger ($10 with fries) is on super-squishy sesame seed bun that just barely survived intact to the end of the patty. The patty itself is very thin, but still maintained a little pink. There's no cheese, but it was lathered up in a house sauce that juxtaposed nicely with the zucchini pickles.