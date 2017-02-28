The magic is in the yeast, cultivated from cans of Heady Topper and bottles of Hill Farmstead by guru James Dugan. Dugan, an active beer trader, cultivated the yeast for his own homebrew because he wanted to drink more juicy, cloudy New England-style IPA than he could practically acquire via UPS. Neighbor-turned-business-partner Andy Miller started hanging out and helping brew, and next thing you know Dugan was leveraging his house to contract the massive amount of Citra and Mosaic hops they needed to take Juice Jr. and Ripe commercial. They can't make enough of either, so very little of Great Notion's beer ever escapes the packed-to-the-gills taproom.