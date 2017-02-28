The 16 Best Bistro Burgers in Portland

But seven years is a long time, and seven of the 10 burgers Zukin picked for the top 10 are now gone. So we asked him to reprise that project for Burger Madness. He started by trying over bistro burgers across greater Portland to arrive at the top 16. He ordered all of them medium when doneness was an option. Cheese was also always added, usually blue or something similarly pungent. Whatever came on the side—onions, pickles, lettuce, what have you—was also put on the burger. Except Heinz ketchup. That's disgusting.