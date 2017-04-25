I Took An Epic E-Bike Ride from the Willamette Valley to the Coast

I'm riding an electric bike with fat, knobby tires nearly twice the size of standard mountain bike tires. On this bike, made by Izip and borrowed from Cynergy E-Bikes on Southeast Powell Boulevard, the battery gives you a little extra push as you pedal. That push basically makes it feasible to attempt this ride on this bike, weighed down with supplies and fat tires. With the pedal assist on its lowest setting, which is the only way to complete a ride like this, the beastly bike is just a bit easier to pedal than my everyday ride, a commuter bike with an internal hub gear.