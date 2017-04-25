What It Would Take For Portland To Become a Globally Elite Bike City?

I know that Portland's been building bike lanes, but it needs a long period of very consistent action.… But the other thing is to make driving less convenient, which involves all sorts of things, like blocking off some residential roads. It will probably just take a little bit more time. In [Odense, Denmark], they have this astonishing figure—they claim that 81 percent of kids ride to school on their bikes. They say their network is sufficiently safe that any kid should be able to bike to school from the age of 6. Their mantra is, "It's not just about building the lanes, it's about telling people the benefits of [biking]." It's the sort of thing that can be replicated, it just takes a very coherent vision.