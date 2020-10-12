Then last night, Teddy and Abe were literally been pushed off their pedestals. Both were removed on Sunday as part of a protest organizers dubbed "the Indigenous People's Day of Rage," held on the eve of Indigenous Peoples' Day and what's still recognized by the federal government as Columbus Day. Participants tagged the base of Lincoln's statue with "Dakota 38," a reference to 38 Dakota men who were hung under Lincoln's orders, the largest mass execution in U.S. history.