The Portland Police Bureau announced on Thursday that the city will take down the 120-year-old Thompson Elk statue situated in between Lownsdale and Chapman Squares, across the street from the Multnomah County Justice Center, because protesters damaged its structure while setting it on fire.
On July 1, some protesters lit fires at the base of the statue, police say. The Regional Arts & Culture Council determined the damage to the base is so severe that it is possible for the statue to topple over and injure someone.
"Engaging in criminal activity including vandalism and property damage is not peaceful demonstration," Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement. "We ask for the public's help in identifying and sharing information about those responsible so they can be held accountable."
The bureau said the public bathrooms in Lownsdale Square and Chapman Park, nearby the elk statue, were also damaged severely during protests.
The elk statue was erected in 1900 in honor of David P. Thompson, who served as the mayor of Portland from 1881-1885, according to The Oregonian. It has regularly been at the center of protests—people climbed atop the animal to kiss during the last night of Occupy Portland protests, and protesters draped portions of a fence from its antlers last month.
Comments