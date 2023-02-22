Immerse Yourself in Our Spring Arts Guide

Composer Nicholas DiBerardino likens his latest composition, the Star Trek-inspired Darmok & Jalad, to an alien language—and the audience to a starship crew that must decode it. That’s not a bad metaphor for Portland’s spring arts season as a whole.

The coming months will see a devotion to bold, boundary-pushing and downright wacky acts of creation. And Darmok & Jalad, to be played at the Alberta Rose Theatre alongside a performance of The Soldier’s Tale narrated by Trek’s own “Q,” John de Lancie, is just the beginning.

Want to take in a rarely showcased side of Portland? In his photographic chronicle The Portlanders, David McCarthy offers an unflinching portrait of a tent-strewn city, while also capturing moments of beauty—from sunlight illuminating evergreens to motorcycle headlights shining outside Kelly’s Olympian.

Eager to see opera pushed in urgent, contemporary directions? Portland Opera is currently gearing up for Thumbprint, Kamala Sankaram’s take on the life of Pakistani human rights activist Mukhtar Mai. It’s a tale of surviving sexual violence and defending every girl’s right to an education (about as far from The Marriage of Figaro as you can get).

The most imaginative event of the season is likely to be Bodies, a Boom Arts-produced installation, created by Ray Young, that will require the audience to plunge into a swimming pool. It’s proof that artistic daring is not only about reimagining your craft, but how people experience it.

When journalists cover the arts, they often fixate on meaning. That matters, but so does confronting the perceived limits of form. As Archibald MacLeish wrote, "A poem should not mean but be." That philosophy can apply to all the arts—and this season, Portland is taking it to heart.

—Bennett Campbell Ferguson, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

Willamette Week’s 2023 Spring Arts Guide

“Star Trek” Legend John de Lancie Is Coming to Portland to Narrate Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale”

In “The Portlanders,” Photographer David McCarthy Captures a City’s Battered, Beautiful Spirit

A Pakistani Activist Seeks Justice in “Thumbprint” at Portland Opera

Boom Arts Is Bringing the Aquatic Visions of Ray Young to Portland

Eight Trending Galleries to Check Out

Spring Arts Calendar