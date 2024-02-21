Carla Rossi Is Hosting a Therapy-Themed Variety Show at the Tomorrow Theater

Drag clown Carla Rossi—the alter ego of polymath performer Anthony Hudson—is a true Portland icon known for programing the Hollywood Theatre’s Queer Horror series and generally making glorious mischief throughout the Rose City.

Now, Carla is adding a new profession to her multifaceted career: therapist. On Friday, March 15, audiences will witness the debut of Ask Dr. Carla, an improvised variety drag show coming to PAM CUT’s Tomorrow Theater.

“[Carla] might not have degrees or qualifications, but she has a full bar, liability waivers, and a couch with your name on it,” Hudson said in a statement. “It’s like a late night talk show, except it’s unlicensed therapy with unhinged drag queens.”

Hudson promises that Ask Dr. Carla will allow the audience to receive “unlicensed therapy” from the host herself. And fulfilling the talk show portion of the evening, the event will feature faux celebrity guests.

For the premiere of Ask Dr. Carla, the celebs in question will be Liberace and Liza Minnelli, as played by David Saffert and Jillian Snow (who have plenty experience with the roles, which they often play on Portland stages).

Carla will also be joined by her receptionist Svetlana Trantastic, a puppeteer, comedian, and psychic (also known as Joseph Reed). If all goes well, the show could be the first of many therapy extravaganzas starring the pair.

Tickets, available at tomorrowtheater.org, are $25. Doors at 6:30 pm, performance at 7.

