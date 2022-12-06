Anthony Hudson/Carla Rossi Keeps Rising Higher

Age: “Carla’s somewhere between 12 and 10,000 years old, but I’m notoriously private about my age.”

Occupation: Multidisciplinary artist, writer and community programmer at the Hollywood Theatre

Why They Matter: Hudson (Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Siletz) grew up in Keizer, or, as they dub it, “the meth-y tumor attached to Salem.” It was upon moving to Portland 15 years ago that Hudson’s artistry began to take shape.

Since 2015, Hudson has, as drag clown Carla Rossi, hosted Queer Horror, an LGBTQ+ horror film screening series at the Hollywood Theatre, but their artistry’s influence extends far beyond the theater. From a piece displaying six years of used makeup wipes to an internationally touring play about their experience with their Indigenous and queer identity, Hudson/Rossi explores creativity and performance with an unyielding pursuit of truth and absurdity.

Biggest Influence: “My dad. He was a tribal social worker and president of the Indian Child Welfare Act…I would watch him give these PowerPoint presentations in white spaces with jokes built into them. I noticed that you can use humor to teach and to break resistance to get people to listen to you. So that was a huge influence for me.”

Greatest Personal Achievement: “It would be two things. My show, Looking for Tiger Lily, which was the first time I performed as myself. I’m very proud of and my favorite thing to do is Queer Horror…that show means the world to me.”

Favorite Guilty Pleasure: “I am so obsessed with Real Housewives.”

Best Quote About Them: “Hudson is an advocate for queerness, drag, collaboration, survival, and celebration for the larger Portland and Oregon communities.” —Kate Bredeson, theater historian, director, dramaturg and professor of theater at Reed College