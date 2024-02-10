INDUSTRY One Is Celebrating Black History Month With an Artists’ Showcase

A print from Let It Be Known by Mikey Coleman (Courtesy of INDUSTRY One)

Portland art gallery INDUSTRY One is celebrating Black History Month by presenting Let It Be Known, an exhibition showcasing the work of Black artists from around the country.

“Let It Be Known is a thoughtfully curated showcase that embodies the power of true art and creativity,” said Oved Valadez, co-founder and executive creative director at INDUSTRY One, in a statement.

INDUSTRY One grew out of the ad agency Industry, which has its offices upstairs. It’s a rarity in Portland: a commission-free gallery that specifically seeks out artists who don’t fit in the “traditional art gallery box” and explore themes of sexuality and diversity in their work.

That includes the featured artists of Let It Be Known. Among them are local talents like Paola De La Cruz, a second-generation Dominican artist and community organizer whose creations utilize “inspiration, drawing inspiration from her lived experiences in homelessness, queerness and migration.”

In addition to paintings, Let It Be known will feature 3D sculptures. The other artists include Rob Lewis, Barry Johnson, Mikey Coleman, Milan Davis, James Bullock, Naomi Likayi, Christine Miller, and Nia Musiba.

“In a time when we need beauty and story, we brought together a diverse group of Black artists from around the country to make a powerful statement from Portland to the rest of the world,” Valadez said.

GO: Let It Be Known will on view through April 5 at INDUSTRY One, 415 SW 10th Ave. For more information, visit industry1.org.