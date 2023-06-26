Nearly Two Dozen Businesses Have Created West End Wednesday, Which Debuts This Week

Nearly two dozen businesses have teamed up to launch a giant block party of sorts in an effort to attract more people to the city’s core.

West End Wednesday is billed as a “celebration of arts, culture and community” organized by shops, bars and restaurants located in the unofficial district that abuts West Burnside Street just south of Powell’s City of Books. Jenny Le, studio experience director at the commission-free art gallery Industry One, says the venue has led the effort to create the event.

Participating businesses have come up with different ways to attract the public to the new happening. Some, like the men’s clothing store Machus and twee boutique Woonwinkle, promise discounts and drinks to enjoy while you shop. Others are embracing the opportunity to get creative by offering experiences. For instance, Danner is hosting a Footwear Care Clinic—attendees are asked to bring their boots—complete with a beverage service. The Cleaners at Ace Hotel appears to be bringing in some sort of 21st century Bob Ross, whose painting will “come to life in real time” as spectators drink wine, the whole thing culminating in a fundraising raffle. Bamboo Sushi is advertising a one-off menu with a new roll, yakumi toppings and a West End Wednesday cocktail. And Multnomah Whiskey Library is using the event to debut its Green Room freezer martini served with $2 oysters.

After you’ve sipped and shopped, head to Fortune for the afterparty. The bar will have a jazz band from 7 to 9:30 pm and then a DJ after that until 11 pm.

West End Wednesday’s kickoff is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28. From there, you can expect the function to take place on the last Wednesday of each month.