Portland's only outdoor mountain bike park announced some major improvements.
Gateway Green soft opened last June, with a diverse set of trails, skills courses, and pump tracks on a 25-acre plot nestled in between I-205 and I-84. Already, it's provided a home to Portland's off-road cyclists who have long looked for a space within the city to call their own.
But it's about to get even better.
Last week, Bike Portland offered a preview of the park's final construction plans. Yesterday, those plans was were released in full on Parks & Recreation's website. The proposed additions are epic—hiking trails, more pump tracks, nature viewing areas and a gravel path, plus amenities like a bike repair station, picnic areas and bathrooms. The park also hopes to become ADA accessible, and plans on building trails for adaptive cyclists.
The draft will be open for public feedback until May 13, when the plan will be finalized.
It will be another two years before the plans come to fruition. The park will close this winter to begin construction. Then, it will open for summer 2019 before the final round of construction in winter of that year.
Gateway Green is open daily. You can view the plans for the park's final design below.
