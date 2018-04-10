A Professional Mountain Biker Assess Gateway Green, Portland's New Fat-Tire Playground.

The entire park is hardly large by typical mountain bike standards. But what it lacks in size it makes up for with clever design. Multiple styles of trails intertwine, allowing riders to mix up the terrain. If you're looking for a good workout, it's easy to start from the highest point of elevation or the southernmost point of the park and descend the "Hillclimb" trail. It features fun and flowing banked berms and rollers that wind down to the bottom of the park. Keep heading to the right at the bottom intersection and you'll find yourself in the woods, where a few moderately sized but safe doubles help a rider maintain momentum into a mellow uphill pedal for about a quarter-mile. From there, a rider can head to the northernmost point of the park, link up with the gravel access road and pedal back to the start for another lap. Each lap takes 15 to 20 minutes.