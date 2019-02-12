Women, meanwhile, continue to make an impact on Portland's cannabis culture. The artful Broccoli magazine frequently features women of color working in and around the industry. Beth Schechter works to protect cannabis from predatory intellectual property claims as head of the Open Cannabis Project. And women-owned companies like Drip Sweets, Homegrown Apothecary and Empower BodyCare are everywhere. To build upon that foundation, a women-focused business accelerator, the Initiative, provides training and funding resources to women-run companies.