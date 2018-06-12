Crews made it out of the neighborhood, and went on to a career in education. Kennedy, who has worked as a nurse and medical assistant for the past decade, became fascinated by the medical potential for cannabis. Kennedy also taught nursing classes, and met Crews while attending his unique local teaching conference, Teaching With a Purpose. The conference draws hundreds of educators to Portland every October, and always features scholars, workshops and concerts with artists like GZA of Wu-Tang Clan. They quickly discovered a common interest in opening a dispensary, which they believed could help reintegrate the black community back into North Portland.