The Portland Trail Blazers have long been a breakfast team.
Today, you're likely to find them brunching at Lake Oswego's family restaurant Babica Hen. But in the '90s, players met at Southwest Portland's Cafe Du Berry, an unassuming French breakfast joint.
And according to The Undefeated, former Blazers—including Clyde Drexler, Scottie Pippen and Rasheed Wallace—still frequent the family-run bistro.
"I always tell people," says Drexler in the piece, "there is this place you got to go to that is not going to blow your socks off outside, but you'll love the food: Cafe Du Berry."
In the article, Drexler praises the restaurant's owner, Mike Andersen, and his family, who have become friends in the decades that Drexler has been a regular. He adds that they have "the best French toast in the world."
Current Blazers aren't as enthralled with the cafe, but '90s-era team members and visiting squads still make a point to go to Du Berry—including Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant.
Drexler says Dame and Co. are missing out.
"You go there to see Mike [the owner] and his family, but the food is always the best. It's so good," he said. "If they're not going, they are missing the boat."
Read the full article on Cafe Du Berry and its Blazers connection here.
