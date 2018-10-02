A New Yorker apparently possessed with the soul of an old Portlander, Harkless is fond of Jake's Famous Crawfish, but his favorite joint is a little more obscure: "There's a place, like a little small Jamaican restaurant right across the street from Jefferson High School." Mo is referring to Jamaican Homestyle Cuisine, a handsome hole in the wall that sports Jamaican flags and maps all over the walls and a Bob Marley triptych at the counter. "When I grew up, a lot of my friends were of Caribbean culture, so I would always eat dinner at their house, and I kind of fell in love with that style of food," he says. "Spicy, full of flavor."